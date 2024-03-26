Counties urged to finalise their energy plans

The energy plans map out their sources and utilisation, and will also form a solid basis for investment and intervention. [iStockphoto]

Sixteen counties are on a path to completing their County Energy Plans (CEP) that is projected to cost Sh11 million each.

Secretary Renewable Energy at the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum Isaac Kiva said completion of the CEPs is critical as they form core components of the Integrated National Energy Plan (INEP) as espoused in the Energy Act (2019).

The project, which has come to an end after three and half years, supported 16 counties to develop their CEP. The total funding for the Sustainable Energy Technical Assistance (SETA) was four million Euros (Sh577 million).

Kiva revealed at the Close Out Conference for the EU-funded (SETA) project that about 25 counties are yet to start their CEPs. “We cannot have an INEP that excludes other counties,” explained Kiva.

The Council of Governors, represented by Ms Rosemary Rop said the intense process of developing CEPs has revealed latent opportunities in non-tradition energies; renewable energy solutions, liquid biofuels, and the pathways to provide energy access to marginalised areas.

Head of Infrastructure and Energy at the European Delegation - Kenya Martin Andersen lauded the country for the robust green grid that is about 90 per cent renewable. [ [Esther Dianah]

“This milestone is impressive. It is what most countries of the world dream of,” he said.

Rop said countries appreciate that energy is a key enabler that supports diverse sectors such as agriculture, water, health, and nutrition among others.

The energy plans map out their sources and utilisation, and will also form a solid basis for investment and intervention.

Eng Kiva noted that the reality of the energy portfolio is expanding and now the government is keen on e-mobility and e-cooking that will not only expand the energy eco-system, but offer umpteen opportunities for employment, investment and improved lifestyles, once fully rolled out.

“This is a strategic journey towards achieving sustainable energy for all by 2030 under the SE4All framework. Ultimately, we are looking at universal access to clean, reliable, affordable energy,” explains Dan Marangu, Director of Renewable Energy, at the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum.

The most critical bit is that the mapping takes note of the fact that the energies are indigenous and therefore competitive for the economy,” he explained.

At the conference, it was revealed that only six per cent of rural Kenya uses LPG while the national average is 26 per cent. “Though Kenya is among the countries with high LPG uses, a lot needs to be done to stimulate uptake. We need regulations that support safety, affordability, and accessibility,” explained Ms Elizabeth Muchiri, the Director, of Global LPG Partnership.

Kiva noted that time is also ripe to review energy policy which will focus on 11 thematic areas. The reviewed policy, he noted, is aspired to be a sessional paper like that of 2004 to give it strong anchorage in law

In Kenya, Ambitious plans are set for just energy transition, and universal access to electricity by 2030. It is also projected that the country will attain modern clean cooking by 2028 and achieve Net Zero by 2050.