M-Pesa, Safaricom and Equity top brands most loved by women

BSD Group founder and CEO Eva Muraya (right) presents the M-Pesa team at the report’s launch. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

M-Pesa, Safaricom and Equity Bank have been ranked as the top most loved brands by women in Kenya in 2024.

This is according to the fourth edition of The Top 100 Most Loved Brands by Women in Kenya report.

Other top brands according to the study released in Nairobi yesterday are Samsung, Ajab flour, Naivas and Airtel respectively. Last year’s report ranked Safaricom, M-Pesa, Airtel and Equity as the top four most loved individual brands by women respectively.

This year, premium brands like Apple made it to the list, signalling a shift in consumer choices and brand preference when compared to 2023’s ranking.

The study shows that most women decried the high cost of living during the research period, influencing daily purchase decision-making.

The annual study is conducted by Kenya’s brand and communication consultancy firm BSD Group and market research and consulting firm Ipsos in Kenya.

Insights drawn from the study elaborate on how the Kenyan woman drives consumer purchase decisions within her household as the primary shopper.

BSD Group founder and Chief Executive Eva Muraya challenged businesses to use data to take their businesses to the next level. She also urged them not to underestimate the purchasing power of women as they are key decision-makers in household budgets.

“As we navigate a very volatile market environment, those who invest in this data will be able to access insights that provide a strengthened competitive advantage, reputational equity and opportunity for innovations and disruption,” said Ms Muraya.

The study also shows 92 per cent of women are loyal to their favourite retail outlets.