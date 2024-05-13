Boost for Lapsset as Ethiopia imports fertiliser via Lamu port

Ongoing offloading and packaging of 60,000 metric tons of fertilizer imported by the Ethiopian Government aboard their ship MV Abbay II at Lamu Port. [Robert Menza, Standard]

Ethiopia has received its first cargo through Lamu Port signalling its intent to support the development of Lamu Port South Sudan Ethiopia Transport (LAPSSET) corridor project.

The arrival of Mv Abbey II vessel owned by Ethiopian Shipping Line with 60,000 tonnes of fertiliser indicated that Kenya and Ethiopia are on track to fully implement the Lapsset corridor dream mooted 54 years ago despite earlier reports that the neighbouring country had abandoned the plan.

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Managing Director William Ruto yesterday described the arrival of the vessel at Lamu port as a significant stride for Kenya and Ethiopia to cement business partnerships.

Ruto said Mv Abbey 11 which made its maiden call in Lamu port carrying 60,000 metric tons of fertiliser was the largest consignment of bulk fertiliser to have docked in Kenya.

“Mv Abbey 11 which is here on a maiden call is carrying 60,000 metric tonnes of fertiliser destined for Ethiopia. This is the largest consignment of bulk fertiliser to have docked in Kenya and specifically the port of Lamu,” he said.

The KPA boss was confident that the arrival of the ship was proof of Kenya’s dedication to position Lamu as a logistic hub in the region.

“This moment marks not only a successful trade transaction but also a significant step towards strengthening regional integration and fostering economic cooperation between the two nations,” said Ruto.

Ethiopia Agriculture Minister Girma Amante said they identified Lamu port for the export and import of goods to support their country’s growing economy. Dr Amante commended Kenya for ensuring Lamu port was operational as it was going to make them realise their dream of getting a port through which they would export and import goods without any problem.

Ruto thanked the Ethiopian government for allowing its shipping line company to start using Lamu port.

“We are thankful for this call to the port of Lamu and believe this is the first of many vessels carrying Ethiopia-bound cargo which we shall handle,” he said.

The KPA boss explained that the dream which was mooted 54 years ago by Kenya’s successive governments was to bolster regional integration and improve trade by tapping into the enormous economic potential in the north of Kenya.

Ruto was speaking at Lamu port during a ceremony attended by Dr Amante, Transport and Logistic Minister Dange Boru, Ethiopian Shipping and Logistic Chief Executive Bensiso Amelo and Ethiopian Maritime Authority boss Abdulber Shemsu.