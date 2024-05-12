China-Africa trade expo in Kenya ends with call for robust business ties

 By Xinhua | May 12, 2024

 

Audiences take photos of a performance at the Changsha International Convention and Exhibition Center during the third China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, July 1, 2023. [Xinhua]

The China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo (CAETE) in Africa (Kenya) 2024 ended Saturday in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, with participants renewing a call for increased Sino-Africa business relationship.

Pius Rotich, the general manager of Investment Promotion and Business Development at the Kenya Investment Authority, said that the expo provided a platform for Chinese enterprises to establish connections with their counterparts from across Africa.

"We hope that the links created in the expo will boost trade between China and Africa," Rotich said.

The three-day event which attracted a high-level delegation from central China's Hunan Province was hosted by the secretariat of the Organizing Committee of China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo (CAETE) as well as Kenya's Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry.

Gao Wei, the managing director of Afripeak Expo Kenya who was among the organizers of the exhibition, said that the expo generated a lot of interest among Africa's business community who were keen on forging ties with Chinese enterprises.

During the expo, at least ten trade agreements were signed between African and Chinese enterprises including those involving Tanzania Sunflower Oil Processing Plant Project, Yongzhou Inland Port Group-Djibouti Overseas Public Warehouse Construction project as well as a cooperation project on trade in Kenya's dried fish.

The expo featured seminars, networking and matchmaking and an exhibition of more than 100 enterprises in the area of machinery equipment, food and agriproducts, electromechanical and information products, biomedicine as well as logistics.







