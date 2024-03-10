Hotel staffers demand justice after attack

Mohamed Issa, one of the employees at Pinewood hotel sustained injuries during the attack. [Courtesy]

Employees who were attacked by a group of hired youth at Pinewood Hotel in Diani have called on police to move swiftly and bring perpetrators to book.

The employees said it is heartbreaking that months after the devastating daylight attack at the facility, justice is yet to be served for workers who faced the terror of armed assailants.

While maintaining the scars of the attack remain raw and justice feels elusive, the employees said failure by police to take action only paves the way for similar incidences.

Speaking to journalists on Sunday, the staffers said by now the culprits have been emboldened and might storm the facility again.

The attack was captured on CCTV cameras belonging to the luxurious hotel and faces of the perpetrators were captured, but months later, no one has been held accountable.

All promises by local police and Tourism Cabinet Secretary Dr Alfred Mutua of ‘leaving no stone unturned’ have not been honored.

For the employees, scars sustained from the injuries inflicted on them remain a constant reminder of the events of November 17, last year. Two more other attacks had previously been staged against the facility.

"We were just going about our daily duties when they struck," Alfred Gogo, a staff at the hotel said.

Gogo said the assailants were armed to the teeth pausing a grave danger to their lives.

“We found ourselves facing a nightmare as armed assailants launched a brazen daylight attack at our workplace. The memories of the fateful day are still fresh in our minds,” he said.

His sentiments were echoed by Teresia Wanjiku who recounted the terror of facing dozens of armed goons, the fear for their lives, and the sense of helplessness as chaos unfolded around them.

"If nothing is done, they will come back, and it could be worse," she said.

Wanjiku said the justice they are demanding is not for them but for the safety of everyone in the hotel sector, including their guests.

Despite the passage of time, Phillip Ochieng, a security guard with the hotel said the wounds, “both physical and emotional”, are still raw.

He revealed that many workers continue to struggle with nightmares and anxiety, recalling the horrors of that day in their minds.

The lack of closure, the feeling that justice has not been served, only adds to their pain, he said.

"We want to move on, but how can we when those responsible are still out there?" Ochieng said.

Their sentiments come even as the owners of the hotel accused a bank receiver of forcefully attempting to takeover the hotel, despite an existing legal process challenging the intentions.

Kenya Coast Tourist Association Chief Executive Officer Julius Owino said lack of action following the incident will dent the image of an already fragile sector that is yet to fully recover after the Global COVID-19 pandemic.

He called on Director of Criminal Investigations Amin Mohammed to take up the case, saying local authorities have failed to ensure justice has been served.

“The time for action is now. The government must prioritize the security of the tourism sector and take decisive steps to apprehend the attackers and improve security measures,” Owino said.

“Failure to do so will not only damage the tourism sector but also harm Kenya's reputation as a safe and welcoming destination.”

At the time of the incident, the hotel was hosting dozens of tourists from across the world.

Property worth millions was destroyed and tens of staff members were injured.