E-mobility firm launches automated battery swap station in Nairobi

One of Spiro's automated battery swap stations. [Courtesy]

Spiro, Africa's electric mobility player has launched an automated battery swap station for riders in its expansion into Nairobi. The move, it said, marks a pivotal moment in its mission to enhance sustainable transportation across the continent.

The launch of the automated battery swap station for electric motorcycles on Tuesday at Gigiri Petrocity petrol station in Nairobi, said the company, will be followed by another launch in Mombasa later this month, in partnership with Petrocity, one of Kenya's fuel station operators.

This initiative builds on the foundation Spiro has established since it entered the African market, complementing an existing network of manual swap stations with the latest technology.

The launch of automated stations in Petrocity locations offers riders greater choice and reinforces Spiro’s dedication to innovation and environmental sustainability.

With a robust presence across Africa, Spiro operates 600 swap stations and has facilitated over seven million battery swaps for its community of 12,000 riders. It plans to launch six more automated battery swap stations before the end of May.

The rollout of automated swap stations in Nairobi and Mombasa marks a significant step forward, offering an efficient swapping experience that highlights Spiro’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of electric mobility.

The move follows similar launches last week in Benin and Togo, as Spiro.

"We're proud to launch Africa's first automated battery swapping station in Nairobi. It's our commitment to fast-track the EV ecosystem in Kenya, bringing the world's best-in-class technology into the grasp of regular people,” said Spiro's CEO Kaushik Burman.

Spiro’s battery-swapping technology addresses key challenges in EV adoption, such as long charging times and range concerns.

Battery exchanges

Automated swap stations enable rapid battery exchanges, boosting service efficiency and supporting the uninterrupted operation of both commercial and private riders.

Riders can swap their depleted batteries for fully charged ones, in less than a minute. The implementation of a State of Charge (SoC) energy model ensures the level of charge in each battery is monitored in real-time, benefiting the rider by charging batteries effectively and reducing degradation.

The SoC feature is an innovative approach that ensures that the level of charge in each battery is monitored in real time, allowing riders to pay only for the energy they use.

It also enables more effective charging strategies, reducing battery degradation. "Our automated swap stations, paired with Spiro batteries, represent the pinnacle of safety and quality in the EV market," says Spiro Chief Technology Officer Samir Mishra.

"These stations are designed to offer our customers a seamless and secure experience, ensuring that every swap meets the highest standards of performance and reliability.”