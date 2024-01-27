State to use Sh700m on new toll stations

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has proposed installation of toll stations on major roads across the country to raise more funds for development of roads.

Murkomen said the government seeks to find alternative means to raise revenue for implementation of Kenya National Highway Authority (Kenha) 2023-2027 Strategic Plan, hence the need to introduce toll fees on major roads.

The government projects to spend over Sh700 billion to roll out the plan.

“It is upon Kenha to determine how we will be able to toll more roads beyond that listed in the plan to make sure that we achieve a greater road network in the country,” he said.

Murkomen spoke on Friday during the launch of the plan at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport’s Kenha offices.

Established under Roads Act 2007, Kenha is tasked with the management of national trunk roads across the country.

Murkomen noted that the government is seeking to explore Public Private Partnership, Climate Funding and Own Source to realise its vision, leaving a deficit of about Sh10 million that must be raised.

Some of the road networks he proposed to pioneer the tolling process include Athi River-Namanga road, Galleria-Rongai-Ngong-Karen Shopping Centre.

Other roads he listed for tolling include Kiambu road, Mombasa to Malaba, Corridor C and D roads which are Museum Hill-Moyale and Sirare- Lodwar respectively.

To give value to the charges, Murkomen said the actualisation of the proposal will ensure delivery of what he termed as cutting-edge infrastructure projects.

“We will make sure that, from all those tolled roads, the resources are transferred back to the people of Kenya by giving them quality roads,” he stated.

Kenha Director General Kung’u Ndung’u announced that they are targeting to construct 2349 kilometres of roads across the country.

The roads to be constructed, he said, are “comprising 1,183km of new roads construction, 674km will be constructed to enhance capacity and 492km will be rehabilitated,’ he said.

He further explained that the plan identified several gaps existing especially environmental and social sustainability in the establishment of the road network system even as the agency assesses and mitigates risks.

Ndung’u also expressed that Kenha must take into account the durability during construction of roads and thereafter ensure maintenance and protection of the road networks as well as building the capacity of institutions tasked to manage the roads.

He said, the roads agency seeks to leverage on technology to deliver on its set goals in their five-year strategic plan.

“We commit to incorporate technologies and best practices to enhance durability and performance and setting the stage for new era in road network development,” he said.