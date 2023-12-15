KQ denies staff shortage led to flight disruption

Business
 By Sharon Wanga | Dec 15, 2023
Kenya Airways Boeing Dreamliner at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) Nairobi. July 26th,2023 [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Kenya Airways (KQ) has denied recent reports that cabin crew shortage has led to flight disruption in the company.

In a statement on Thursday, December 14, the company dismissed the reports recently published by the Daily Nation.

According to the article, KQ had a shortfall in the number of cabin crew workers after the company let go of some staff members in 2020 due to post-COVID-19 pandemic economic effects.

“The journalist neglected to mention that we have added more than 314 cabin crew and 91 per cent of those whose contracts had not been renewed during COVID have since been recalled,” KQ stated.

The flight company further noted that it currently has 853 Cabin Crew compared to 936 pre-COVID.

The story further alleged that the recent delay in flights was caused by a staff shortage.

The Airways has criticised the author for using WhatsApp messages to draft a story citing a lack of professionalism.

“It is therefore unethical and very unprofessional to reference regular WhatsApp messages and imply that it is a contribution to Cabin crew shortage,” KQ implied.

KQ noted that the employees who failed to turn up for work might have done so for various emergencies which are normal in an organisation set up.

However, the airline has cited some challenges that recently disrupted their normal operations.

“Moreover, it’s worth noting that the recent flight delays acknowledged by the airline are primarily attributable to logistical challenges related to the on-time delivery of spare parts, as transparently communicated earlier,” it added.

It also highlighted that the company is currently addressing pilot shortages due to multiple pilots calling in sick.

KQ expressed its commitment to address the challenges to continue operations and deliver services of the highest safety standards.

.

