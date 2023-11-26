Bamburi Cement on track to net zero emissions by 2050

Bamburi Cement Group Chairman Dr John Simba (right), Sustainability and Geocycle Director Ms Jane Wangari (centre) and Group MD Mohit Kapoor during the launch of the 2022 Sustainability Report in Nairobi. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Bamburi Cement Plc lowered its carbon emissions by 3.2 per cent in 2022 as the manufacturer targeted net zero (emissions) by 2050.

The progress is documented in the firm’s 2022 Sustainability Report which details its green growth trajectory geared towards decarbonising its business operations to achieve net-zero carbon (CO2) emissions by 2050.

Last year, the company lowered its carbon emissions by 3.2 per cent and achieved a 5.5 per cent increase in the use of alternative fuels in its operations.

The 2022 Sustainability Report, themed Decarbonising Our Operations, highlights the firm’s financial and non-financial performance and activities towards Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) impacts in its fiscal year - January to December 2022.

Bamburi Cement Group Managing Director Mohit Kapoor attributed the reduction in the Scope 1 carbon emissions to ongoing key initiatives, which include the use of alternative fuels in place of fossil fuels, alternative raw materials to substitute clinker, the use of renewable energy and optimisation of the cement manufacturing process.

“Climate action is at the core of Holcim’s (parent company) strategy for 2025 - Accelerating Green Growth,” said Mr Kapoor. He said the firm’s climate action bid is geared towards tackling emissions throughout its operations.

The report expounds on the progress made so far along Bamburi’s five core sustainability pillars, which include climate and energy, circular economy, people and human rights, nature, sustainable procurement, customer, product, and innovation and governance.

The firm also focuses on green mobility, protecting and preserving natural resources, enhancing the circular economy, as well as adopting smart construction technology like 3D printing, which reduces CO2 emissions by up to 80 per cent compared to other conventional construction methods.

“Bamburi Cement continues to be an industry leader in sustainability and innovation displayed through our widest range of green products to our customers,” Bamburi Cement Sustainability and Geocycle Director Jane Wangari noted.