Bar owners take on counties over tough laws on alcohol

Business
 By Graham Kajilwa | Nov 17, 2023
The Bills seek to ban advertising of alcohol and restrict alcohol sales by supermarkets to between 5pm and 9pm and in hotels and lodgings and members’ clubs to between 1pm and 11pm. [iStockphoto]

Spirit manufacturer London Distillers has decried of unfavourable taxation environment even as a lobby group of bar owners raised alarm over several amendment Bills being introduced in counties targeting the alcoholic beverage sector.

The lobby, Bar Hotels & Liquor Traders Association of Kenya (BAHLITA) argues that these amendments, if passed, will kill the alcoholic beverages and hospitality sector.

They cited Nyeri and Meru counties which have introduced legislative changes. Nyeri County is deliberating The County Alcoholic Drinks Control Bill, 2023 that is currently undergoing public participation.

A similar Bill is set to be introduced in the Meru County Assembly. Both Bills seek to have legislation in support of the fight against alcoholism. But bar operators argue the proposals are overzealous and overreaching and will kill rather than control a sector that employs thousands of people in the country.

The bar owners have also vowed to seek legal redress, protesting against Nairobi County’s move to double licence fees to sell alcohol in the city introduced via the 2023 Finance Act assented to by Governor Johnson Sakaja.

“We have been angered by Sakaja here in Nairobi because of the increase in license fee despite the public participation. The result will be an increase in the consumption of illicit alcohol because of the restrictions on formal alcohol, and this leads to loss of jobs,” said Bahlita Secretary General Boniface Gachoka.

The Bills seek to restrict the sale of alcohol to take home, introduce alcohol-free zones, and restrict the sale of alcohol by wines and spirits shops outside designated areas and in hotels.

The Bills also seek to ban the advertising of alcohol and restrict alcohol sales by supermarkets to between 5pm and 9pm and in hotels and lodgings and members’ clubs to between 1pm and 11pm.

The cries from bar owners are echoed by London Distillers (K) Ltd Chairperson Mohan Galot, who raised concerns about an unfriendly tax regime on the alcoholic beverages sector.

Mr Galot said it is becoming impossible to continue manufacturing and serving the market with the requirement that dictates upfront payments of duty.

He said the requirement to pay taxes in advance, has put a huge strain on the business’s working capital and its ability to sustain operations. “This has led to a decline in the capacity utilisation as a result of lack of adequate raw materials and ability to consolidate all the factors of production,” said Galot.  

.

