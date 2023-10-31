Tourism lobby protests over 'exclusion'

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Tourism sector players have protested over exclusion from government entities that are charged with overseeing the industry.

The Kenya Tourism Federation (KTF) has written to the Tourism Cabinet Secretary expressing dissatisfaction after its nominee to the board of the Tourism Fund was kicked out.

In the new appointment of board trustees of the fund that followed the revocation of the previous board members, the private sector was not given a slot in the board, which KTF noted was contrary to the law.

The fund collects two per cent tourism levy and also has mandate to advance cheap loans to the sector.

“We wish to bring to your attention the recent revocation of the nominee from Kenya Tourism Federation to the Tourism Fund,” said KTF in an October 5 letter to the Tourism CS.

“This action has left the private sector without representation not only at the Tourism Fund, but also in other similar State corporations under the Ministry of Tourism.

Collaboration

KTF said the move was disheartening and undermines the principles of inclusivity and industry collaboration that are vital for the sector’s success.

“We kindly request that you reconsider the recent revocation of appointment and ensure that the industry’s representative is restored as provided in the prevailing Tourism Act 2011.

“It is crucial to maintain a balanced and diverse board membership that reflects the broad spectrum of stakeholders within the tourism industry and in so doing, help promote the sustainable growth of Kenya’s tourism sector.”

The revocation and subsequent appointments were done by CS Peninah Malonza who has since been transferred to the Ministry of EAC, Arid and Semi-Arid Lands and Regional Development. She was replaced by Alfred Mutua as CS Tourism and Wildlife.

The Tourism Act requires that in appointing the trustees of the board of the Tourism Fund, the CS should appoint two members nominated by the registered national tourism associations.

The CS appoints another four members drawn from tourism, financial services sector, management or marketing.

According to the Act, two of these trustees should be nominated by public and private universities. The other trustees are the chair, who is a presidential appointee, and the principal secretaries for Tourism and National Treasury.

KTF is the umbrella for all tourism industry associations.