Federation of Women Entrepreneurs launched in Kenya

Women in Kasigau, Taita Taveta County in the Basket weaving business during the drought season that has affected the area and some parts of the country. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Comesa Federation of Women in Business in Kenya (COMFWB) has launched a new lobby for women in business.

The Federation of Women Entrepreneurs of Kenya (FOWEK) aims to create an enabling business environment for women in Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

“We intend to establish strong partnerships that facilitate market access for women entrepreneurs,” said COMFWB Chief Executive Chikakula Miti CEO (COMFWB).

They have a structure where the agenda is to look for women in business associations and to everyone women are ready to advance.

The Climate change action has given opportunity to women in advancing around business by creating more employment.

“We are really passionate in advancing the agenda at the national level toward women in business and enabling that space for women,” Vicky Karuga president of FOWEK.

The trade and development bank has also partnered with FOWEK to ensure women entrepreneurs access funds to support them in business expansion and investment opportunities.

They also called for women's associations in business to join them and develop a framework that will be engaged in various practices that will enable women in business.

While reading the speech of DR. Alfred K Ombudo PS trade Ms. Catherine Kinthinji says that the government needs to support women in business and empower women entrepreneurs in their businesses.

Fowek will build a capacity for women in business to secure an incubation hub that nurtures and supports women-led startups offering them resources.

Women will be supported by not only working in Kenya but also encouraging women entrepreneurs to work across the board.