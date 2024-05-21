HR firm launches mobile App for employers to monitor employee performance

Business
 By Patrick Vidija | May 21, 2024

 

Social media apps on an iPhone mobile phone. [Getty Images]

A Human Resource firm has launched its flagship mobile application aimed at empowering employers to monitor the performance of their field employees.

Dubbed ‘FaidiHR App,’ it is aimed at streamlining HR processes and delivering unparalleled convenience to users as well as helping employers monitor field employees.

Peter Muchemi, CEO and Founder of FaidiHR said the mobile App is designed to empower employees and enhance their payroll and HR experience.

“In today's fast-paced workplace landscape, the demand for intuitive and accessible HR tools has never been higher. FaidiHR is poised to meet this need by offering a comprehensive suite of features that redefine how employees engage with payroll and HR services on the go,” said Muchemi.

He said employees in Kenya have challenges accessing services such as pay slips, requesting salary advances and clocking in and out among other challenges.

According to Muchemi, the app will allow employees to access these services anytime anywhere.

“The app will also allow employers to track employee’s geo-locations when they are in the field to maximize on their productivity,” he said.

Key features of the FaidiHR mobile app include effortless payroll management where employees can view their pay slips, P9 forms, and track earnings conveniently from their mobile devices.

The app also allows employees to request time off, update personal information, and access benefits information with just a few taps.

Mr Muchemi said instant alerts will keep employees informed about important payroll deadlines, policy updates, and company announcements with Interactive dashboards that provide employees with valuable insights into their performance metrics and career development goals.

"We are excited to introduce FaidiHR, a game-changing mobile app that empowers employees and transforms HR operations. Our goal is to make payroll HR processes seamless and accessible, ultimately improving employee satisfaction and organizational efficiency,” he said.

He affirmed the firm’s commitment to continuous innovation and user-centric design, ensuring that the app evolves to meet the evolving needs of modern businesses and their workforce.

The Platform he said is targeting all employers and particularly those with field employees, county governments and NGOs.

.

.

.

