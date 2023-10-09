KRA boss reshuffles customs managers to boost operations

When Aisha Koraya, of KRA's Customs and Border Control Department received an award for Audit & System Review Implementation from then Commissioner General Githii Mburu during International Customs Day on January 26, 2023. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

The new Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Commissioner General Humphrey Wattanga has reshuffled customs chief managers.

This comes a month after he took over from Rispah Simiyu who was serving the revenue agency as acting Commissioner General, following Githii Mburu's resignation.

Wattanga said the changes are part of KRA's commitment to ensure the highest level of operational efficiency and strategic personnel placement.

"After thorough evaluation of individual expertise, departmental needs, and our overarching objectives, the following changes are implemented with immediate effect," he said in a statement.

The Commissioner General said the transfers were made to optimise revenue collection, streamline operations and ensure that staff are placed where their expertise can be fully utilized.

In the changes that also seek to reflect the face of Kenya, the KRA boss appointed Swaleh Faraj Swaleh as port operations manager taking over from Lucy Nganga who will now be Licensing Manager.

Franklin Ombaka was retained as CFS manager while Njeri Kabura takes over as the Manager for RHQ-Outstations from Abdi Malik who will be the new Policy manager. Evans Mairura takes over as Enforcement Manager.

George Aduwi takes over as Inland Container Depot manager from Sally Sarem who will be Passenger Terminals Manager.

Nairobi customs station Adan Ibrahim who took over the position four months ago was retained.

Other changes are in the Petroleum Monitoring Unit, Profiling and Targeting, Business Intelligence Unit, Licensing, Scanner Management, Revenue Monitoring Unit, Business transformation

office, Remission and exemptions, Trade facilitation, Trade facilitation, RECTS and Bonds management unit.

The changes also affected the regional managers in Rift Valley, Western, Northern, RECTS and Bonds management unit.

This is the second round of changes after another shake-up that took place in February where KRA's top managers were moved.