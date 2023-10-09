KRA boss reshuffles customs managers to boost operations

Business
 By Jacob Ng’etich | Oct 09, 2023
When Aisha Koraya, of KRA's Customs and Border Control Department received an award for Audit & System Review Implementation from then Commissioner General Githii Mburu during International Customs Day on January 26, 2023. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

The new Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Commissioner General Humphrey Wattanga has reshuffled customs chief managers.

This comes a month after he took over from Rispah Simiyu who was serving the revenue agency as acting Commissioner General, following Githii Mburu's resignation.

Wattanga said the changes are part of KRA's commitment to ensure the highest level of operational efficiency and strategic personnel placement.

"After thorough evaluation of individual expertise, departmental needs, and our overarching objectives, the following changes are implemented with immediate effect," he said in a statement.

The Commissioner General said the transfers were made to optimise revenue collection, streamline operations and ensure that staff are placed where their expertise can be fully utilized.

In the changes that also seek to reflect the face of Kenya, the KRA boss appointed Swaleh Faraj Swaleh as port operations manager taking over from Lucy Nganga who will now be Licensing Manager.

Franklin Ombaka was retained as CFS manager while Njeri Kabura takes over as the Manager for RHQ-Outstations from Abdi Malik who will be the new Policy manager. Evans Mairura takes over as Enforcement Manager.

George Aduwi takes over as Inland Container Depot manager from Sally Sarem who will be Passenger Terminals Manager.

Nairobi customs station Adan Ibrahim who took over the position four months ago was retained.

Other changes are in the Petroleum Monitoring Unit, Profiling and Targeting, Business Intelligence Unit, Licensing, Scanner Management, Revenue Monitoring Unit, Business transformation
office, Remission and exemptions, Trade facilitation, Trade facilitation, RECTS and Bonds management unit.

The changes also affected the regional managers in Rift Valley, Western, Northern, RECTS and Bonds management unit.

This is the second round of changes after another shake-up that took place in February where KRA's top managers were moved. 

Related Topics
Previous article
Diani's goat derby pulls huge crowd
Next article
Privatisation law strips Parliament of oversight role in sale of state corporations
.

Similar Articles

By Patrick Vidija 10 hrs ago
Business
Ruto: Government will lease and not privatise sugar factories
By Grace Ng’ang’a and Brenda Czeda Radido 19 hrs ago
Business
Huge pending bills crippling businesses, hurting tax cash
By Brian Ngugi 1 day ago
Business
Premium Drink to that! EABL boss, CFO toast to staggering Sh186.9m pay
.

Latest Stories

Privatisation law strips Parliament of oversight role in sale of state corporations
Business
By Benjamin Imende
14 mins ago
KRA boss reshuffles customs managers to boost operations
Business
By Jacob Ng’etich
33 mins ago
Premium Broke tycoons: When tenders send people to an early grave
Business
By Grace Ng’ang’a
1 hr ago
Premium Safaricom fires 33 employees for breach of policy, M-Pesa fraud
Business
By Brian Ngugi
1 hr ago
Redefining governance: Africa's surge in RegTech and GovTech innovation
Opinion
By Clara De Las Heras
5 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Benjamin Imende 14 mins ago
Business
Privatisation law strips Parliament of oversight role in sale of state corporations
By Jacob Ng’etich 33 mins ago
Business
KRA boss reshuffles customs managers to boost operations
By Grace Ng’ang’a 1 hr ago
Business
Premium Broke tycoons: When tenders send people to an early grave
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Business
Premium Safaricom fires 33 employees for breach of policy, M-Pesa fraud

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.