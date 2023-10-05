eCitizen revenue surges by 300pc in three months

Business
 By David Njaaga | Oct 05, 2023

Government e-Citizen portal.[David Gichuru, Standard]

The eCitizen platform has recorded a remarkable revenue growth of over 300 per cent in the last three months, according to Immigration PS Julius Bitok.

Bitok said that the revenue collected on the platform increased from Sh1.4 billion in June 2023 to Sh4.2 billion in September 2023.

The revenue collected in July and August was Sh2.3 billion and Sh3.6 billion respectively.

He attributed this growth to the Presidential directive that all government services be made available on the eCitizen platform by the end of the year.

“The objective of the directive was to promote convenience in accessing government services, increase uptake and enhance revenue collection by sealing loopholes and leakages associated with the manual system,” Bitok said in a statement issued on Thursday, October 5.

He added that by close of business on Wednesday, 10,513 government services were fully onboarded on eCitizen, meaning that they could be applied for and paid for online.

A further 4,184 services were partially onboarded and were in the process of being fully integrated.

Bitok said that the process of migrating government services to eCitizen would continue until all the remaining services were fully onboarded by December 31, 2023.

.

.

.

