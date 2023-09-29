KQ increases weekly flights to London and New York

A Kenya Airways Boeing Dreamliner at JKIA, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Kenya Airways (KQ) has introduced two daily flights to London due to increased market and passenger demand for the route.

In a statement on Thursday, September 28, the flights are among the changes that the national carrier has made to its travel schedule.

They will be operational as of Sunday, October 29, increasing the number of flights per week from 10 to 14.

“The airline's customers can now choose between a morning flight via KQ100 and an evening flight via KQ102 allowing more travel options, convenience, and flexibility,” KQ said.

Effective October 29, KQ will also offer four to five weekly flights from Nairobi to New York, U.S., while daily flights for the same route are set to start on December 4, 2023.

The carrier has also announced the introduction of daily night flights from Nairobi to Bujumbura, Burundi beginning October 2.

Additionally, from November 24, Kenya Airways will have three flights from Douala to Guangzhou, China which will operate on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

“As Nigeria, Uganda, and Zambia celebrate their Independence days coming in October, the carrier has announced a 10 per cent reduction on return tickets bought using various promo codes,” said KQ.

KQ customers will enjoy a 10 per cent discount on flight tickets purchased from today (September 29) to October 2 for travel scheduled from November 21 to March 31, 2024.