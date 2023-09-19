State inks deal with Dutch on port, trade

Business
 By Hudson Unguku | Sep 19, 2023
Cabinet Secretary for Transport Kipchumba Murkomen. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

A Dutch delegation comprising 17 companies will partner with Kenya in exploring the investment opportunities in port development and the blue economy.

The delegation consists of companies with expertise in port development, dredging, transport and logistics, water engineering, warehousing and distribution.

Addressing the delegation in Nairobi yesterday, the Cabinet Secretary for Transport Kipchumba Murkomen acknowledged the important contribution of the Dutch public and private sectors, to supporting development in Kenya and the East African region.

According to the CS, the trade mission on port development is geared towards making Kenya a regional trading hub in line with the Kenya Kwanza bottom-up economic plan.

"Kenya is open for business to well-positioned companies with strategic objectives of tapping into the growing potential of emerging markets in East and Central Africa,’’ he noted. Murkomen assured the delegation that Kenya has the potential to realise its economic goals due to large numbers of young and aggressive youth.

"Kenya is a young country, with a sizeable youth population eager for new ideas, innovations, investments and technology. It has the most educated and skilled population, that speaks largely good English and is well recognised regionally and internationally,’’ he said.

Decongesting cities

The investments will be explored in four areas the 17 companies have an interest in, which Kenya believes will enhance connectivity across the country while decongesting cities and urban areas. Murkomen said Kenya is currently working with Uganda to connect the standard gauge railway to Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He said Jomo Kenyatta International Airport will in future be open to investments through a public-private partnership (PPP) for the expansion of its terminal.

"We continue to invest heavily in improving port handling capacity at Mombasa port and port of Lamu, revamping the lake ports and other smaller sea ports to support the blue economy,” the CS stated.

He noted that the government has undertaken several projects to expand the port of Mombasa, one of which is the construction of the second container terminal.

Related Topics
Previous article
Equity Bank and Mastercard sign pact to ease transactions
Next article
Premium
Taxes and fuel prices: How high will State take them?
.

Similar Articles

By Brian Ngugi and Macharia Kamau 1 hr ago
Financial Standard
Premium City traffic jam thins as fears of recession mount over fuel prices
By Wanyonyi Wambilyanga 1 hr ago
Business
Premium Experts fault Rutonomics as being off-track
By David Njaaga 4 hrs ago
Business
Fuel prices: CS Kuria tells Kenyans to stop crying more than the French
.

Latest Stories

Equity Bank and Mastercard sign pact to ease transactions
Business
By Graham Kajilwa
1 hr ago
State inks deal with Dutch on port, trade
Business
By Hudson Unguku
1 hr ago
Premium Experts fault Rutonomics as being off-track
Business
By Wanyonyi Wambilyanga
1 hr ago
Premium City traffic jam thins as fears of recession mount over fuel prices
Financial Standard
By Brian Ngugi and Macharia Kamau
1 hr ago
Premium Young CEO flies high after Ruto drives her electric car
Financial Standard
By Macharia Kamau
1 hr ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Graham Kajilwa 1 hr ago
Business
Equity Bank and Mastercard sign pact to ease transactions
By Hudson Unguku 1 hr ago
Business
State inks deal with Dutch on port, trade
By Wanyonyi Wambilyanga 1 hr ago
Business
Premium Experts fault Rutonomics as being off-track
By Brian Ngugi and Macharia Kamau 1 hr ago
Financial Standard
Premium City traffic jam thins as fears of recession mount over fuel prices

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.