Annual Africa CEO Forum kicks off in Kigali

African and international business leaders and policymakers at the 2024 Africa CEO Forum. [Courtesy: Africa CEO Forum]

The highly anticipated annual Africa CEO forum officially kicked off today, with the opening speech given by Rwanda’s president, Paul Kagame. Over 2000 business leaders and policymakers are in attendance to discuss how Africa can secure its place among tomorrow’s leading powers.

Attendees include many of the who’s who from various countries and corporations in Africa, including Aliko Dangote, KCB CEO Paul Russo, Centum CEO James Mworia. President William Ruto is also expected to address the gathering tomorrow.

The forum opens its doors against a backdrop of unprecedented global challenges. Bringing together five heads of state, four prime ministers and more than 2,000 business leaders, CEOs and African and international investors, the forum will offer an in-depth strategic reflection to guide and strengthen the continent's economic trajectory.

By bringing together a wide range of personalities from all walks of life, the Africa CEO Forum presents a unique opportunity for Africa to chart a course of its own. Decision-makers from the public and private sectors will come together to shape a promising economic future for the continent, leveraging high-growth markets and the development of natural resources to become a pillar of the global energy transition, as well as the growing interest in the continent's entertainment economy (cinema, music, sport, etc.).

Under the theme ‘At the table or on the menu? A critical moment to shape a new future for Africa”, the event will address four priority transformation agendas: leadership, digital transformation and artificial intelligence, continental integration, and financing. Through more than 60 panels, public-private workshops and round tables, participants will debate and propose their vision for the future of Africa

“We are thrilled to host the Africa CEO Forum in Rwanda for the second time. On top of having one of the steadiest growth rates in Africa, the country has kept churning out inspiring economic success stories. It shows that if Africa doesn’t want to land "on the menu" of the world’s leading economies and have "a place at the table" of global negotiations, it needs to give absolute priority to leadership, governance, and accountability.” said Amir Ben Yahmed, Chairman of the Africa CEO Forum

“The question we must now ask is how Africa can seize opportunities presented by the tech revolution that is reshaping the way we live, work, and do business. Artificial Intelligence is quickly becoming mainstream technology, akin in some ways to electricity a century ago. It has the potential to revolutionise the production of goods and services.” said Makhtar DIOP, Managing Director of the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

Founded in 2012 by Jeune Afrique Media Group, the Africa CEO Forum is the leading platform for the African private sector. Every year in March, it brings together decision-makers from Africa's biggest companies, international investors, multinational executives, heads of state, ministers and representatives of the main financial institutions active on the continent. In 2019, it launched the Africa CEO Network, a powerful and influential network of decision-makers in Africa that extends the experience of the Africa CEO Forum throughout the year.

Other leading figures from Africa who will be taking part in the debates and discussions at the 2024 forum include: