Network restored after undersea cable cuts, says Safaricom

Business
 By Sharon Wanga | May 16, 2024
 Network cable and optic fibre cable connection. [iStockphoto]

Telecommunications service provider Safaricom has announced the resumption of full network capacity following an internet connectivity outage experienced across the country since Sunday.

The telco said Thursday it has resumed full internet capacity and stability after the users experienced slow speeds occasioned by multiple cuts on the undersea cable.

“We have achieved this by acquiring additional capacity from our undersea cable providers. We sincerely thank our engineers for working around the clock to keep the country connected through optimization and quickly onboarding additional capacity from the undersea cables.”

The firm further stated it was monitoring its network and working closely with the undersea cable suppliers for a faster resolution on the repair works to ensure the stability of services.

In an earlier statement, Communication Authority of Kenya had urged service providers to explore alternative routes for their traffic.

David Mugonyi, the Authority’s Director-General commended the network service providers for the efforts to ensure that the country remained connected to data services.

“We note and appreciate efforts made by mobile network operators and internet service providers to restore internet services and keep the country connected through the acquisition of additional capacity in other undersea fiber cables,” stated Mugonyi.

However, Mugonyi stated that the backlog generated by the internet outage might take longer to clear.

The persistent network disruption, which began on Sunday, not only affected Kenya but also neighboring East African countries including Tanzania, Rwanda, and Uganda.

.

.

.

