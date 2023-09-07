Real estate agency urges for more investment in green building solutions

Real estate firm commits to green building solutions for a sustainable future.[iStockphoto]

A real estate firm has called for more investment in green building solutions to combat climate change.

Finsco Africa’s chief executive, John Mwaura, said that the real estate industry should align itself with the government’s agenda of financing locally-led climate action.

Mwaura spoke after the first Africa Climate Summit 2023 in Nairobi where President William Ruto led discussions on resourceful collaborations between countries, public and private sectors to address the negative impacts of climate change.

“As one of the players in real estate, I must admit that we do contribute largely towards the settlement of people through our development and construction projects which can sometimes conflict with our environment,” said Mwaura.

He added that the real estate industry is progressing towards embracing green building solutions to ensure that it’s actively participating in protecting, conserving and sustaining our environment, lands and climate.

Mwaura said that the company has dedicated funds towards its research department to understand and advise the firm on more sustainable and green building solutions.

The firm has previously launched all its projects with tree planting events to facilitate civic education on climate change management to its staff, investors and stakeholders.

Mwaura urged players in the industry to embrace and adapt climate change management solutions in the construction and real estate industry.

“It is important for the real estate industry to align itself with the government’s agenda of climate change to avoid being highlighted as a risk to the environment in their bid to provide housing solutions to Kenyans,” he said.