KRA offers tax amnesty for interest and penalties

Business
 By David Njaaga | Sep 01, 2023
Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Commissioner General Humphrey Mulongo. [Collins Kweyu,Standard]

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has announced a tax amnesty for taxpayers who have accrued interest and penalties on their tax debt up to December 31, 2022.

 The amnesty will run from September 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024.

In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, the Commissioner for Domestic Taxes said that the Finance Act, 2023 introduced the tax amnesty to ease the burden on taxpayers and enhance compliance.

“Taxpayers who have paid all the principal taxes that were due by December 31, 2022 will be entitled to automatic waiver of the penalties and interest related to that period and will not be required to make an amnesty application,” the statement read.

However, those who have not paid all the principal taxes accrued up to December 31, 2022 will have to apply to the Commissioner for amnesty on interest and penalties and propose a payment plan for any outstanding principal taxes which should be paid not later than June 30, 2024.

The statement also noted that the Finance Act, 2023 deleted the tax waiver and abandonment provisions hence taxpayers are encouraged to take advantage of the tax amnesty.

Taxpayers are advised to visit their nearest Tax Service Office to make payment plan for any outstanding principal taxes and for any further clarification.

“Taxpayers may access the Guidelines on Tax Amnesty on KRA website,” the statement said.

.

