When a judge reprimanded sugar firms over many cases

Business
 By Robert Amalemba | Sep 01, 2023
Justice George Odunga.

President William Ruto has lately gained notoriety for ordering West Kenya Sugar owner Jaswant Singh Rai to withdraw cases he filed against Mumias Sugar or face dire consequences.

However, this is not the first time the sugar baron was asked out of court.

The first person to order the billionaire investor out of court after suffering his company’s litigious nature and that of a rival was then High Court Nairobi Constitutional Division judge, Justice George Odunga.

Odunga was handling one among the many cases between West Kenya and Butali Sugar, which involved the reclusive turban-dotting tycoon challenging Butali’s right of operation.

The companies based in Malava constituency, Kakamega County, were filing case after case on the topic and in multiple jurisdictions (forum shopping) with the hope either license of operation could be revoked based on cane catchment areas.

The High Court was particularly not happy with what it characterised as “imperialist tendencies” between the parties, forcing it to call the “Malava siblings” to order.

Odunga warned the parties not to “hog the judicial process” by instituting a multiplicity of suits denying other litigants the opportunity to have their grievances addressed.

Fiery as they are, the sugar litigations, especially those that took queue following the controversial Mumias lease of December 2021, were a blessing in disguise for some lawyers.

This lot is mostly in Kakamega, where Mumias is based, and Nairobi, popular among their peers as “sugar daddies” are said to have been happy with the developments that followed the lease.

“I have seen players in the justice system, especially my colleagues, buy top-of-the-range vehicles because of handling the Mumias cases,” said a lawyer keen on sugar matters.

On fees, the lawyer who preferred not to be named said his colleagues charge between Sh3 to Sh5 million to handle a sugar case, especially those sponsored by a “major interested party in running Mumias".

It is hard to dispute the lawyer’s sentiment with the usually pompous court appearance by some lawyers to handle court cases.

Related Topics
Previous article
FKF unveils Azam TV as official Premier League broadcast partners
Next article
MPs: Absent candidates to get supplementary test
.

Similar Articles

By Graham Kajilwa 18 hrs ago
Real Estate
Premium How partnerships on housing can work
By Nathan Ochunge 18 hrs ago
Business
Premium Bitter reality of neglected sugar industry amidst political pledges
By Kamau Muthoni 18 hrs ago
Business
Premium First firm withdraws from Mumias Sugar case
.

Latest Stories

When a judge reprimanded sugar firms over many cases
Business
By Robert Amalemba
1 hr ago
Britam's profit surges by over Sh1b despite economic gloom
Business
By Macharia Kamau
7 hrs ago
Kirubi's daughter quits Centum-owned Sidian Bank over conflict of interest
Business
By Brian Ngugi
12 hrs ago
Sugar millers crushed by Sh117 billion debt
Business
By Macharia Kamau
12 hrs ago
Motoring: Understanding tire load and pressure
Motoring
By Mate Tongola
14 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Robert Amalemba 1 hr ago
Business
When a judge reprimanded sugar firms over many cases
By Macharia Kamau 7 hrs ago
Business
Britam's profit surges by over Sh1b despite economic gloom
By Brian Ngugi 12 hrs ago
Business
Kirubi's daughter quits Centum-owned Sidian Bank over conflict of interest
By Macharia Kamau 12 hrs ago
Business
Sugar millers crushed by Sh117 billion debt

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.