Businesses upbeat as Eldoret gears up for city status

An aerial shot of Eldoret town. [Kevin Tunoi, Standard]

With Eldoret town set to become a city soon, different industry players are positioning themselves to reap from untapped opportunities in the region.

The town will be granted a charter in August this year after the Senate gave the approval last year.

The Uasin Gishu County Government in collaboration with the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) has organised a three-day business summit to identify potential fortunes arising from the planned elevation of Eldoret municipality to city status.

Governor Jonathan Bii and KNCCI chairman in the county Willy Kenei said Wednesday the Eldoret Business Summit will run up to Saturday.

“For the next three days, we shall have captains of industry who will take part in an exhibition during the Eldoret Business Summit to sensitise the business community on potential opportunities that will come with the new city status,” said Mr Kenei.

The theme of the event is “Unlocking business opportunities in Kenya’s new city.” Mr Kenei said the summit is part of activities by the industry to promote the region and seize opportunities to enhance economic development.

“More than 90 participants have confirmed they will showcase new technologies and products that are yet to be exploited in the region. Key speakers will enlighten the youth and traders on new ventures to boost their enterprises,” he said.

Eldoret town, christened “City of Champions” is a commercial hub of in the North Rift and serves as the headquarters of Uasin Gishu County. Its elevation to city status will make it the fifth city in the country after Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu and Nakuru.

“We want residents to be updated on new technologies and opportunities that will be gained in the cosmopolitan town,” Mr Kenei said, adding that they expect over 10,000 residents to attend the summit that will be officially opened by Governor Bii.

Dr Bii said the summit would be an eye opener for the business community, the youth and farmers. “It is part of a buildup of activities as the town is elevated into a city,” he said.

The governor urged residents to turn up in large numbers as entry will be free. Eldoret boasts a good road network, a railway line, an international airport, two public universities and several private institutions of higher learning, a national polytechnic and Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital.