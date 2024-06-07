Pay us Sh600m arrears, sugar firms staff tell government

Kenya Union of Sugarcane Workers Secretary General Francis Wangara. [Michael Mute, Standard]

A fresh storm is brewing in the sugar industry as factory workers demand Sh600 million in unpaid arrears.

The workers wants the government to prioritize the payment, which is part of the Sh5 billion debt they claim they are owed by government-owned sugar firms.

Led by the Kenya Union of Sugarcane Workers Secretary General Francis Wangara, the workers said payment of the arrears had been approved but they were yet to receive any money.

"The communication we got was that there is a fraction of an amount out of that Sh5 billion that is going to be factored in the supplementary budget. The figure was about Sh600 million and each factory among the four would receive Sh150 million to pay workers' arrears," said Wangara.

He said the issue of arrears was not addressed by President William Ruto in Bungoma during Madaraka Day celebrations last week.

"He did not mention anything to do with workers arrears. We are not happy that he failed to mention anything to do with workers," he said.

The workers also faulted the President for committing to pay Nzoia Sugar Factory workers Sh150 million out of the arrears owed to them when he visited Kimilili, leaving out the other three factories.

"When workers hear that Nzoia factory is going to be paid, they will accuse the national chairman of favouring his people and abandoning others. He is the national chairman but from Nzoia Sugar Factory," he observed.

Wangara appealed to President to ensure everyone is paid what is owed to them.

"If the President had decided to address it because he was in Bungoma,will other factories have to wait for him to visit their regions for him to address the same issues there? The payment the President pronounced while at Kilimani must be spread equally among the four factories as part payment of their arrears," he argued.

The unionist said it was unfortunate the Kenya Kwanza administration had not taken payment of workers arrears seriously.

"We have no powers to fight your course but we have a right to appeal that what we want has to be done and that is what we must insist on. Failure to do that will be very unfortunate," he added.

He said they do not believe that nothing can be done yet the government is in a position to address their grievances.