Twiga Foods allays closure fears amid latest layoffs

Business
 By Esther Dianah | Aug 26, 2023
Twiga Chief Executive Peter Njonjo (centre) at a press briefing in Nairobi on August 25, 2023. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Kenyan Agri-tech firm Twiga has downplayed speculation it could be on the verge of closing down its operations following the latest round of layoffs. 

While admitting that it is going through financial difficulties, the firm said the layoffs are part of efforts to boost its operational efficiency.

“This restructuring plan has the full backing of the current shareholders. We are eliminating the last-mile delivery and finding a model that works,” said Chief Executive Peter Njonjo at a press briefing in Nairobi yesterday.

Barely a year after laying off 21 per cent of its workforce, the business-to-business platform, which facilitates linkages between farmers and food vendors, recently said it plans to let go of 283 of its employees amid declining purchasing power among its customers and a slowdown in venture capital funding.

Twiga aggregates demand and streamlines logistics in the distribution of farm produce such as fruits and vegetables to small-scale vendors in city estates.

This helps make products more affordable and increases sales for vendors.

The firm serves about 33,000 vendors monthly with an average of seven orders per week per vendor.

Besides Nairobi, it also operates in Uasin Gishu, Embu, Meru, Kirinyaga, Machakos, Nakuru, and Kiambu counties.

The e-commerce platform, which has raised a total of $157.1 million (Sh22.6 billion) in funding over 18 rounds, has now denied the possibility of closing shop, saying the sustained layoffs are part of plans to optimise its operations and bolster operational efficiency.

“The current cost structure was built with the expectation that the company would be expanding across Africa in the next few months. The availability of funding to do that in the short term is not available due to increases in interest rates. In the short term, we can sustain the business with a 40 per cent reduction in operating costs instead of increasing prices,” said Mr Njonjo.

Twiga has benefitted from Sh300 million Hustler Fund loans at lower interest rates to grow its businesses.

Mr Njonjo, however, clarified that the money was channelled to its customers through Sokoloan. He said non-performing loans through the platform have reduced to less than two per cent from an industry average of +10 per cent on unsecured mobile lending.

Related Topics
Previous article
Kenya Re nets Sh900m profit despite drop in gross premiums
Next article
Premium
Five things 2010 Constitution changed for us, what is ahead
.

Similar Articles

By Daniel Chege and Julius Chepkwony 22 hrs ago
Business
Hustler Fund clients must repay loan: Ruto
By Macharia Kamau 1 day ago
Business
NCBA profit up 20pc as Family Bank earnings dip to Sh1.4b
By Antony Gitonga 1 day ago
Business
Israel's 400-acre avocado farm to offer 1,000 jobs
.

Latest Stories

Hotel writes to Court of Appeal over Sh5.2b row with local bank
Business
By John Muthoni
20 mins ago
Premium KRA to unleash paramilitary tax officers to enforce compliance
Business
By Stephen Rutto
59 mins ago
Kenya Re nets Sh900m profit despite drop in gross premiums
Business
By Graham Kajilwa
8 hrs ago
Twiga Foods allays closure fears amid latest layoffs
Business
By Esther Dianah
8 hrs ago
Eldoret Airport set for expansion as cargo operations back after 10 months
Business
By Stephen Rutto
12 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By John Muthoni 20 mins ago
Business
Hotel writes to Court of Appeal over Sh5.2b row with local bank
By Stephen Rutto 59 mins ago
Business
Premium KRA to unleash paramilitary tax officers to enforce compliance
By Graham Kajilwa 8 hrs ago
Business
Kenya Re nets Sh900m profit despite drop in gross premiums
By Esther Dianah 8 hrs ago
Business
Twiga Foods allays closure fears amid latest layoffs

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.