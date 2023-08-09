Co-op Bank bags deal to handle coffee exchange billions

Co-op Bank will handle billions passing through the Nairobi Coffee Exchange. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Co-operative Bank of Kenya (Co-op Bank) has won the race to handle billions of shillings which pass through the coffee exchange, boosting the lender’s non-funded income.

This came as President William Ruto, speaking in Kirinyaga County during his ongoing tour of the Mt Kenya region, vowed to crack down on coffee cartels that have been fleecing farmers.

The government has embarked on reforming the coffee sector, hoping that it can take on the challenges crippling the once-vibrant industry.

Under the new reforms, 11 coffee co-operative unions have been licensed to sell coffee directly at the Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE) and overseas, thereby eliminating the need for middlemen between farmers and buyers.

The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) has also been entrenched as the regulator of the coffee exchange where the William Ruto administration expects that the regulator will oversee a transparent and efficient price discovery process that benefits farmers.

The entry of farmer-owned coffee brokerage companies on the NCE trading floor has been billed as a game changer by the Ruto government.

Co-op Bank will under the new deal provide the Direct Settlement System (DSS) on which coffee trading will henceforth be conducted as provided for in the new coffee trading regime supervised by CMA.

The bank was selected as the DSS service provider following a competitive bidding process undertaken by NCE and approved by CMA that saw nine financial institutions submit their bids.

“The Nairobi Coffee Exchange has appointed, and Capital Markets approved the Direct Settlement System which will lead to speedy and transparent clearing and settlement of the coffee sale proceeds to the coffee farmers,” said Co-operatives Principal Secretary Patrick Kilemi.

“This will help improve the accountability and governance of our cooperative societies.”

He spoke during a forum to train the coffee market users including coffee brokers, traders, warehouse staff, coffee farmers and other service providers in Nairobi yesterday.

The training is in preparation for the launch of coffee trading at NCE by the newly-licensed coffee trading firms, wholly owned by coffee societies, on Tuesday next week.