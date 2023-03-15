Union steps up bid to raise farmers' representation in Coffee Exchange

Business
 By Brian Ngugi | Mar 15, 2023
Coffee cherries drying in Nandi hills constituency in Nandi County. [Christopher Kipsang, Standard]

A coffee union wants farmers’ representation at the Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE) increased to better articulate their issues.

The National Coffee Co-operative (NACCU), an umbrella body which draws its membership from all 31 coffee-growing counties in Kenya, feels representation is skewed against producers despite their critical role in the coffee supply chain.

Beginning March 3, the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) licensed brokerage firms have been receiving lot range allocations and Broker codes from NCE, signalling their admittance to trade at the auction. 

This is the first time in Kenya's history that smallholder coffee farmers will be trading their coffee at the Exchange with no intermediary.

“NACCU believes that it is critical to ensure that all licensed brokerage firms are adequately prepared for trading at the Nairobi Coffee Exchange,” said the union in a statement Wednesday after a capacity-building workshop for the brokers in Nairobi.

“The capacity building workshop is, therefore, aimed at equipping brokerage firms with the relevant skills and knowledge necessary to effectively sell coffee on behalf of coffee farmers.”

The union thanked the Parliament’s National Assembly for the recent annulment of the Crops (Coffee) (General) (Amendment) Regulations, 2022 by the National Assembly, arguing that the two sets of regulations which currently regulate the coffee sector are the Crops (Coffee) (General) Regulations, 2019 and the Capital Markets (Coffee exchange) Regulations, 2020.

Through this move, CMA argued, the union is now the government agency legally mandated to oversight and regulate the coffee trading at the local Nairobi Coffee Exchange under Capital Markets (Coffee Exchange) Regulations, 2020.

CMA earlier issued a press release on the licencing of four new coffee brokers, namely Kinya Coffee Marketing Agency Ltd, Kiambu Coffee Marketing Company Ltd, Bungoma Union Marketing Agency Ltd and Meru South Coffee Marketing Company Ltd. 

This was in addition to six other coffee brokers holding valid licences that had been licensed in June 2021. 

They include United Eastern Kenya Coffee marketing company, Meru County Coffee Marketing Agency Ltd, Kipkelion Brokerage Company Ltd, Mt Elgon Coffee Marketing Agency, Murang'a County Coffee Dealers Ltd and Embu Coffee Farmers Marketing Agency.

Delay in admitting them resulted in the Capital Markets Authority writing to NCE and prevailing on them to admit to the trading floor all the duly licensed coffee brokers pursuant to section 22A of the Capital Markets Act and regulations 3(f), 6(h) and 33(1) of the Capital Markets (Coffee Exchange) Regulations.

Related Topics
Previous article
Chinese woman charged for stealing, exporting goat testicles worth Sh6m
Next article
Government committed to protecting Kenyans' lives and properties during Azimio's protests, says Ruto
.

Similar Articles

By Graham Kajilwa 10 hrs ago
Business
Premium Digital lender mulls new products as cost of living squeezes borrowers
By Peter Theuri 10 hrs ago
Real Estate
Premium Mushrooming real estate firms cash in on land-owning craze
By Macharia Kamau 10 hrs ago
Business
Fuel importation deal will stem dollar shortage, not pump prices
.

Latest Stories

KCB investors set for Sh6.4b dividend as profit hits Sh40.8b
Business
By Brian Ngugi
23 mins ago
Tapping regional trade pact will drive out economic storm, UN agency tells Kenya
Business
By Brian Ngugi
1 hr ago
Union steps up bid to raise farmers' representation in Coffee Exchange
Business
By Brian Ngugi
1 hr ago
Premium CEO who saved State firm with alternative funding
Enterprise
By Wainaina Wambu
3 hrs ago
Premium Did Uhuru team pay Sh6 billion for air in Telkom deal?
Business
By Jacob Ng’etich
4 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Brian Ngugi 23 mins ago
Business
KCB investors set for Sh6.4b dividend as profit hits Sh40.8b
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Business
Tapping regional trade pact will drive out economic storm, UN agency tells Kenya
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Business
Union steps up bid to raise farmers' representation in Coffee Exchange
By Wainaina Wambu 3 hrs ago
Enterprise
Premium CEO who saved State firm with alternative funding

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.
The Standard
Celebrate Easter in style with our KES999 annual offer