Public transport operators rooting for standard speed limit

PSVs in Kenya drive at 80kph. [iStockphoto]

Free training, introduction of a standard speed limit and redesigning of roads are some of the proposals stakeholders will insist on before resumption of re-test for public service and heavy commercial vehicle drivers.

Following uproar, the refresher training was put on hold until September 1.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said the suspension will allow for formation of a multi-agency committee to look into concerns raised.

Before suspension, the retest had been going on for about a month amid protests from drivers of Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) who claimed the application fee charged for the exercise was exorbitant.

Applicants were required to book for the re-test online by paying Sh1,050 through e-citizen to undergo theory test and practical theory application as part of National Transport and Safety Authority’s education and sensitisation campaign aimed at reducing road fatalities.

It is now mandatory that PSV and commercial vehicle drivers must be re-tested before their licenses are renewed. Murkomen suspended the exercise on Tuesday after drivers threatened to go on strike.

"Towards this end, the ministry and stakeholders have agreed on the formation of a multi-agency that will among others review the grievances raised by the drivers and conductors," Murkomen said.

While welcoming the suspension move, drivers, Matatu Owners Association (MOA), Kenya Long Distance Truck Drivers’ Union (KLDTDU) and Motorists Association of Kenya lauded government for heeding to their call.

Shadrack Mutegi, a driver with Salty Sacco, said they will push to have all motorists undergo the re-test, standard speed limit and redesigning of hot spots.

“Trying matatu drivers without addressing the other underlying issues of speeding and road design will be an exercise in futility. We need to have a standard speed limit for all motorists while those black spots should be redesigned,” stated Mugendi.

The 43-year-old driver wants camera installed along all major roads and highways, opposing Murkomen’s proposal to have dashboard cameras and vehicle telematics fitted in PSVs and school buses.

“It does not make sense to insist that PSVs drive at 80kph yet private motorists are cruising at 120kph. This is creating total confusion on our roads; let all motorists drive at the same maximum speed,” stated Mugendi

MOA chairman Simon Mbugua who was part of a team that yesterday met Murkomen said they agreed to come up with the way forward that will be convenient to both parties.

"We have various issues around dashboard cameras, vehicle telematics, speed governors as well as changing attitudes and behaviours of motorists,” said Mbugua.

About 80 per cent of road accidents are as a result of human error, according to Wilson Tuikong, NTSA’s deputy director and head of Safety Compliance, Driver and Testing.

“Otherwise it is not guaranteed that the retest will curb accidents if some of the issues we are raising are not considered,” he added.

KLDTDU’s secretary general Nicholas Mbugua said they will come up with proposals to be presented to the multi-agency committee.