Two Rivers gazetted as private special economic zone

Business
 By Macharia Kamau | Jun 21, 2023

Real Estate Development Two Rivers said it will now establish an international finance and innovation centre after the government gazetted it as a private, services-focused special economic zone (SEZ). 

The Two Rivers International Finance and Innovation Centre (Trific) is expected to be a milestone in the development of Kenya’s economic landscape and a boost for Africa’s global investment profile.

The centre will be an international urban node with world class infrastructure, facilities and strategic location.

Firms that set up at Trific will benefit from the fiscal and enterprise facilitation incentives available to SEZ enterprises.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the Government of Kenya to launch the Two Rivers International Finance and Innovation Centre,” said Centum Group Chief Executive James Mworia.

“It is designed to act as a strategic driver to Kenya’s economic vision and to propel Africa’s engagement with global investors, businesses and talent, offering them an enabling environment and a unique location that can enables them to offer competitive services to clients across the globe.

“We have the potential to develop a further 1.2 Million square meters of development within TRIFIC which can accommodate thousands of enterprises and we will shortly commence the development of a world-class convention centre, a five-star hotel and a hospital to support the enterprises and their employees that will be seeking to locate at Trific,” he said.

The Two Rivers land that has been designated an SEZ spans over 64 acres and is located within what is termed as Nairobi’s diplomatic blue zone.

Trific, Centum said, becomes the first-ever privately-owned business services SEZ in Kenya.

By attracting enterprises from across the globe, the firm said, the centre will attract foreign direct investment, facilitate knowledge transfer, promote technological advancements, and encourage collaboration among industry leaders.

Trific is expected to further increase export earnings and invigorate Kenya’s service sector, which already contributes 55 per cent to the country’s gross domestic product and employs nearly 40 per cent of the workforce.

Related Topics
Previous article
Drivers to retake courses if they fail NTSA re-test
.

Similar Articles

By Nzau Musau 1 hr ago
Business
Premium Kenya strikes 3 minerals known to fuel regional conflict, poverty
By Macharia Kamau 1 hr ago
Business
Premium Brace for higher electricity bills as flagging shilling takes a toll
By Awuor Odongo 1 hr ago
Enterprise
Premium Entrepreneur's tips for thriving in a crowded cosmetics market
.

Latest Stories

Women lose out as tea companies turn to technology to reduce costs
Business
By Edward Kosut
15 mins ago
Two Rivers gazetted as private special economic zone
Business
By Macharia Kamau
22 mins ago
Drivers to retake courses if they fail NTSA re-test
Business
By Graham Kajilwa
34 mins ago
Premium World Bank's and IMF's unseen hand in painful Sh3.6tr budget
Financial Standard
By Brian Ngugi
1 hr ago
Premium Kenya strikes 3 minerals known to fuel regional conflict, poverty
Business
By Nzau Musau
1 hr ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Edward Kosut 15 mins ago
Business
Women lose out as tea companies turn to technology to reduce costs
By Macharia Kamau 22 mins ago
Business
Two Rivers gazetted as private special economic zone
By Graham Kajilwa 34 mins ago
Business
Drivers to retake courses if they fail NTSA re-test
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Financial Standard
Premium World Bank's and IMF's unseen hand in painful Sh3.6tr budget

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.