Drivers to retake courses if they fail NTSA re-test

Business
 By Graham Kajilwa | Jun 21, 2023
AA driving school recruits on road test in Kakamega town. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Motorists who fail re-test exams will have to enroll in driving schools and take the relevant course afresh, the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has said.

NTSA added that motorists have the choice of whichever driving school to retake the course.

The transport authority is carrying out the retesting exercise following a directive from the Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen to have all commercial and public service vehicle drivers undergo re-examination.

The directive was effective June 1, 2023.

The retest will be a prerequisite for the renewal of their driving license. The directive was informed by a series of accidents, which were partly blamed on motorists’ errors which cost Kenyans’ lives. A notice published by the transport agency on June 19, 2023 indicated that a driver has an opportunity to re-sit if he or she fails the test. “A driver may undergo a refresher training at a driving school of choice before taking the re-test,” the notice reads.

The re-test fee has been set at Sh1,050 and shall be conducted at NTSA Driver Test Units. The retest affects motorists licensed to drive for class endorsements B3, D1, D2, D3, C, C1, CE, and CD. “The re-test process involves administration of both written theory exam and oral submissions. The questions are drawn from the content provided in the Curriculum for driver training and testing,” said NTSA.

The results of the re-test are uploaded and verified through the driver’s account within 24 hours of administration.

The re-test, as directed by the CS, is in line with Section 105A (1) of the Traffic Act that provides that a driver of a public service vehicle (PSV)  shall, after every three years from the data issued with a driving license pursuant to Section 30, or renewal of such license, undergo a physical fitness, including an eye and hearing test by a qualified medical practitioner. [Graham Kajilwa]

Therefore, in addition to the medical test, the CS ordered a mandatory retest for all commercial vehicle and public service vehicle motorists.

.

