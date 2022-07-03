× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Uhuru Kenyatta tells Saccos to invest in State projects

BUSINESS
By James Wanzala | Jul 3rd 2022 | 3 min read
By James Wanzala | July 3rd 2022
BUSINESS

 

President Uhuru Kenyatta(centre) exchange greetings with Co-operative Alliance of Kenya CEO Daniel Marube during the 100th International Co-operatives Day celebrations at KICC, Nairobi on June 2, 2022. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

 

President Uhuru Kenyatta has challenged savings, credit and cooperative societies (Saccos) to invest in Government infrastructure projects and help reduce reliance on foreign loans. 

Uhuru said this as he outlined how his regime’s policy reforms have boosted the growth of the Sacco movement in the past 10 years. 

“I believe cooperatives can be major players in the development of our social infrastructure as well. There is no reason why Sacco savings cannot be utilised to build roads instead of the government paying for loans from foreign countries but if you loan us, we build roads and money enters your pockets,” he said.

READ MORE

Uhuru said reforms have since 2013 seen Saccos grow and increase their membership, deposits and end pyramid schemes. Current Sacco membership, he said, has grown from three million in 2014 to 5.5 million in 2021.

He was speaking yesterday at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), during celebrations to mark the 100th International Ushirika Day.

The day is set aside by the United Nations to reflect on the achievements of the co-operative movement. This year’s theme was ‘Cooperatives Build A Better World.’

In terms of loan portfolios and deposits, he said the industry has registered great performance, growing from Sh228 billion in 2014 to Sh528 billion in 2021 as deposits grew from Sh206 billion to Sh474 billion.

Further, he said the Central Liquidity Facility, meant to protect Sacco members’ savings, will be operationalised after getting Cabinet approval and is only awaiting Parliament to pass it. 

“My Cabinet has also approved legal amendments towards setting up a deposit insurance for Saccos under the Deposit Guarantee Fund that will play an equal equitable role in enhancing the financial stability of Saccos by compensating depositors in the event a Sacco collapses,” he said.

President Kenyatta added that reforms in Saccos in the agriculture sector including coffee, tea, dairy and rice have been greatly turned around. 

For instance, in the rice sector, the Head of State cited the Sh660 million revolving funds to ensure farmers receive prompt payment upon delivery of their produce to their societies.

He also said the government is contemplating revitalising the cotton cooperatives to enable them to provide raw materials to textile value chains.

“A taskforce was formed to spearhead the reforms and among the recommendations were to revitalise old and build new ginneries where necessary,” he said.

Mcloud Malonza, chairman of Cooperative Alliance of Kenya said the membership of the cooperative movement globally stands at over 1.2 billion.

“This constitutes 12 per cent of the global population and employs over 280 million people... the top 300 cooperatives have a turnover of $2.3 trillion (Sh271 billion) according to International Cooperative Alliance,” he said.

The Kenyan cooperative movement is ranked number one in Africa and seventh in the world according to the International Cooperatives Alliance with over 26,000 registered cooperatives with a membership of around 14 million.

“Today, 32 per cent of national savings are with cooperatives with agriculture-based ones leading with an asset base of Sh11.6 billion in the coffee sector, farmers savings standing at Sh52.9 billion and loaned members Sh1.38 billion and a turnover of Sh11.9 billion of followed by housing investment at Sh38 billion, deposit of Sh9.9 billion and loans at 2.1 million,” he said.

United Nations Sacco, Kenya Police DT Sacco and Cooperatives Sacco were awarded as the best-managed Saccos.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Insurers push innovative ideas to grow uptake among millenials
To attract the younger generation, insurance firms are mulling daily insurance covers. However, there are still hurdles including ones that need a law change.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Car parts manufacturer expects quadruple growth after embargo
Car parts manufacturer expects quadruple growth after embargo

BUSINESS

By Graham Kajilwa

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Like Trump in US, can Wajackoyah pull off a surprise in August polls?

By Odhiambo Ramogi | 1 hour ago

Like Trump in US, can Wajackoyah pull off a surprise in August polls?
How EA clearing and forwarding agents can professionalise the sector

By Kevin Safari | 1 hour ago

How EA clearing and forwarding agents can professionalise the sector
Representation of women on boards up but much needed

By Catherine Muraga | 1 hour ago

Representation of women on boards up but much needed
Is China Kenya's largest creditor? No way! 'debt trap' claim is misleading

By Zhou Pingjian | 1 hour ago

Is China Kenya's largest creditor? No way! 'debt trap' claim is misleading
Feedback
Allow cookies

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC