× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

High cost of living: Residents decry cost of food prices

BUSINESS
By Benard Lusigi | November 28th 2021

Locals have decried increased prices of basic commodities as we enter the December festive season. [Mumo Munuve, Standard]

A sharp increase in prices of basic commodities and food for the last few months has pushed up the cost of living.

Kenyans had expected prices of food items including milk and sugar to remain constant after President Uhuru Kenyatta lifted the countrywide curfew and several other Covid-19 containment measures.

But the soaring cost of commodities has forced people to brace for hard times ahead of Christmas festivities.

A spot check by The Standard in supermarkets in Western showed prices of essential food items have hit a 10 per cent increase this month.

READ MORE

 Citizens are unwilling to pay taxes because leaders have let them down

 Dip in fuel prices eases cost of living in five months

 Return of price controls last thing ailing economy needs

 Woman passes out after taking the drink she spiked

Supermarkets like Quickmart, Khetias, Foodplus Chandarana and Mama Wototo and wholesale-retail shops in Kakamega, Bungoma, Busia and Vihiga have been implementing the new prices.

The management of some of the supermarkets confided that prices of some food items increased by almost 50 per cent.

Vegetable oil, sugar and a packet of milk which take the lion's share of people’s daily earnings top food items whose prices have been soaring.

A litre of cooking oil in supermarkets has risen from Sh230 to Sh300 depending on the brand, while one kilogram of sugar is currently retailing between Sh110 and Sh135, also depending on the brand.

A 500ml packet of milk is selling at between Sh50 to Sh57, depending on the brand.

A manager at Mama Watoto Supermarket in Kakamega town told The Standard that prices of basic products have been soaring leaving the business with no option but to review the prices of the items.

She singled out vegetable oil and milk whose prices started shooting up early this year.  "The prices of vegetable oil have almost doubled," said the manager.

The manager added: "We have been buying commodities at higher prices from the distributors and in order to remain afloat, we are forced to adjust the prices, or else we could be forced to close shop."

“Even as we increase the prices, the sales are not impressive. You have to pay workers, rent, and also purchase the stock but the number of people with purchasing power continues to reduce," she said.

Vincet Luchevi, a retail shop owner in Kakamega town, said the high prices in commodities started by manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers "and now it is affecting the entire Kenya population".

“When manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers increase the prices, I also have to adjust accordingly putting into consideration several factors including but not limited to transport, unfortunately, innocent Kenyans have to bear the brunt,” said Luchevi.

According to the businessman, the fast-approaching 2022 General Election could have contributed to the current price surge.

“We cannot say it is because we are approaching the festive period because the same period last year food items were affordable."

Like many other business entities, Luchevi said he only places orders for items that are in high demand.

Geoffrey Musungu, a resident of Kakamega, believes the price surge is influenced by government's over-borrowing.

“Borrowed billions were directed in robust projects whose value and returns may not be felt immediately yet the economy needs to be stimulated. I don't see things improving soon because the government is obligated to repay huge loans borrowed earlier," said Musungu.

RELATED VIDEOS

Cushion for Kenyans: MPs move to reduce basic food prices, they plan to Zero-rate food inputs

High Cost of Living: Prices of basic commodities to rise, manufacturers to re-adjust costs

Cost of Living: COFEK rejects fuel levy fund with consumer body saying fund is illegal

Share this story
SGR hauls increased cargo between Mombasa port and Nairobi
SGR registered significant growth in cargo volumes in October compared to September, according to the latest numbers by Kenya Railways Corporation.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

City land owners to start paying higher rates in January
City land owners to start paying higher rates in January

NEWS

By Patrick Alushula

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
SGR hauls increased cargo between Mombasa port and Nairobi

By Standard Reporter | 3 hours ago

SGR hauls increased cargo between Mombasa port and Nairobi
Why 'selfnomics' sounds better than Railanomics, Rutonomics

By XN Iraki | 3 hours ago

Why 'selfnomics' sounds better than Railanomics, Rutonomics
Young employees happy and more likely to stick to jobs, study shows

By Peter Theuri | 3 hours ago

Young employees happy and more likely to stick to jobs, study shows
State kicks off leadership programme for young civil servants

By James Wanzala | 13 hours ago

State kicks off leadership programme for young civil servants
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC