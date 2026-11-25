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Robert Manyala, Chief Executive Officer and lead software developer at Robisearch Limited during the East Africa Awards on November 24, 2026. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Institutions have been challenged to move beyond recognising the contribution of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and invest in innovative solutions that address the operational and financial management challenges facing small businesses.

The call comes amid concerns that high operating costs, limited access to finance and a difficult business environment continue to undermine the growth and survival of many enterprises, despite their critical role in supporting economic development.

Robert Manyala, Chief Executive Officer and lead software developer at Robisearch Limited, said strengthening financial management education and embracing technology would equip entrepreneurs with the skills and tools needed to build sustainable businesses.

Speaking after winning the East Africa Awards, Manyala said many businesses were struggling because owners lacked adequate systems to monitor daily operations, manage stock and track profits.

“We have many businesses going down now and we are trying to ensure that we elevate them by the use of technology so that business owners run their businesses, know what is happening there, have visibility, the business is not leaking in terms of profits, stock or any other way,” he said.

He argued that technology could help entrepreneurs improve accountability, identify operational weaknesses and make informed decisions without having to personally supervise every aspect of their businesses.

Manyala said Robisearch was working to help business owners establish systems that allow employees to operate with greater independence while ensuring that management retains visibility and control over performance.

“What we are doing is to help them on how to run a business without micromanaging staff and giving them autonomy to operate,” he said.

He urged institutions to create practical opportunities for SMEs to adopt technology, strengthen their management structures and access the support required to compete in an increasingly changing business environment.

The challenge is particularly significant as industries embrace the next phase of technological transformation. Industry 5.0, which builds on Industry 4.0, places greater emphasis on human-centred innovation, sustainability and resilience rather than focusing mainly on automation and production efficiency.

However, the transition presents difficulties for small businesses, which often have limited financial and technical capacity to invest in emerging technologies.

Research examining the challenges facing SMEs in adopting Industry 5.0 has highlighted the need to address barriers that prevent smaller enterprises from benefiting from technological advancement.

Despite government initiatives intended to facilitate the transition, many businesses continue to face difficulties in adopting the new systems.

Businesses need skilled workers, appropriate infrastructure, reliable financing and management systems capable of integrating technology into their operations.

For SMEs, the cost of adopting new technologies can be prohibitive, particularly when businesses are already struggling with high operating expenses and limited access to credit.

Manyala said institutions should therefore make deliberate investments in solutions that respond to the realities of small businesses, including financial management training, digital tools and stronger business structures.

He said supporting SMEs to improve efficiency and safeguard their resources would not only strengthen individual enterprises but also contribute to a more resilient business sector.