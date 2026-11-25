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Fishermen in Lake Victoria, Homa Bay County. [File, Standard]

At least 190 fishermen lose their lives annually in Lake Victoria, highlighting the urgent need to improve safety standards.

The alarming statistics have prompted the Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) to roll out a training programme targeting 5,000 fishermen across five counties bordering the lake in an effort to reduce accidents, prevent deaths and improve emergency response.

The authority says many fishermen venture into the lake without adequate knowledge of maritime safety regulations, navigation procedures and emergency response skills, leaving them vulnerable to accidents, particularly during adverse weather conditions.

KMA Western Regional Manager Henry Mwasaru said the programme would equip fishermen with the necessary knowledge and practical skills to make their operations safer while ensuring those already working on the lake acquire formal certification.

Mwasaru announced that the training would be conducted through a Recognition of Prior Learning programme, which allows people who have acquired skills through experience to undergo assessment and receive formal certification.

"We will first start by training 5,000 individuals through a programme called Recognition of Prior Learning, where KMA and Beach Management Authorities are partnering to ensure that the training is conducted for all the people currently working on the lake," he said.

He said that the fishermen would be provided with learning materials to familiarise themselves with maritime laws before undertaking practical examinations.

Successful candidates will then receive certificates from the Kenya Maritime Authority, formally recognising their competence to work on the lake.

Mwasaru said the programme had been prompted by the worrying number of deaths recorded annually in Lake Victoria, with the government keen to reverse the trend through preventive measures.

"This training was actually triggered by the high number of deaths occurring in our lake. We have an average mortality rate of 190 individuals annually, and the government decided that this is a situation that must be addressed to reduce these numbers and ensure that lives are protected in Lake Victoria," he said.

He said that KMA would work with other stakeholders in the maritime economy to ensure the programme succeeds and reaches fishermen in the targeted counties.

The first phase will target 5,000 coxswains, with the number of beneficiaries distributed among Busia, Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay and Migori counties according to the number of fishing boats operating in each region.

KMA Deputy Director of Training Senteu Tutui noted that Homa Bay would receive the largest share of the training opportunities at 43 per cent, followed by Siaya with 31 per cent.

Kisumu will account for 8.6 per cent, Migori 8.4 per cent, while Busia will receive eight per cent of the slots.

Tutui said the initial phase was part of a broader programme that would eventually be expanded through two additional phases to reach more fishermen operating on the lake.

"The first phase of this project is aimed at training 5,000 coxswains, and the numbers will be divided among the five riparian counties based on the number of boats," he said.

He explained that the authority intended to ensure that fishermen who had acquired practical skills through years of experience could benefit from formal training without having to abandon their daily activities for lengthy training sessions elsewhere.

Beyond training, KMA is also investing in search and rescue infrastructure to strengthen emergency response and reduce fatalities whenever accidents occur on the lake.

The authority's Director of Safety, Engineer Julius Koech, said the programme would involve establishing search and rescue centres across the five counties bordering Lake Victoria, alongside investments in emergency response equipment.

Koech said a Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre was being constructed in Kisumu to improve coordination whenever fishermen or other lake users encounter emergencies.

He assured that the authority would also invest in rescue boats and strengthen communication systems to enable emergency teams to identify distress calls, establish the location of victims and respond promptly.

"This project is aimed at enhancing safety on the lake. The first component is the training, which we are ready to roll out. The second programme involves building search and rescue centres across the five riparian counties of Lake Victoria," he said.

"In Kisumu, we are building the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre. We will also invest in search and rescue boats and enhance our communication systems so that we can pinpoint exactly where distress is coming from and provide timely search and rescue services," Koech added.

The programme was launched at Bunyala Technical and Vocational College in Budalangi, Busia County, where fishermen welcomed the initiative, saying the cost of obtaining formal maritime training had previously placed certification beyond the reach of many.

Bunyala fishermen's chairman Sylvester Ng'aywa regretted that some fishermen had been forced to operate without formal certification because the cost of acquiring the necessary training was prohibitively high.

He said previously, an individual could spend more than Sh60,000 to obtain similar training, a cost that many fishermen could not afford given their modest earnings.

"Previously, getting such training and completing the course cost more than Sh60,000. That made it very expensive for fishermen. But today, the training has been brought closer to us, making it easier for fishermen to volunteer and acquire the necessary skills," he said.

Ng'aywa said conducting the training within the fishing communities would save fishermen the additional expenses of travelling and securing accommodation in distant training institutions.

He was optimistic that the programme would benefit fishermen in Bunyala and Samia sub-counties, which collectively have more than 7,000 fishermen.

"You leave your home, attend the training and return to your normal activities. You do not have to travel far or spend money on accommodation. I am not speaking about Bunyala alone, but also Samia Sub-county, where we have thousands of fishermen," he said.

With Lake Victoria supporting thousands of households across the five counties, the authority hopes that combining skills training, certification, rescue infrastructure and improved communication will help reverse the annual loss of lives and make fishing a safer economic activity.