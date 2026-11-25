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A farmer picks tea. [File, Standard]

Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) factories made Sh1,351,738,037.76 after the auction of 3,540,064 kgs of made tea through the Mombasa Tea Auction, compared to Sh1.4 billion generated last week.

In the weekly auction, factories of Mununga achieved prices of Sh433.44 ($3.36) per kg, Rukururi Sh425.7 ($3.30) per kg, Kiego Sh 424.41($3.29), Ngere Sh423.12($3.28) per kg, and Njunu Sh 417.96 ($3.24) achieved the best price.

The East Africa Tea Trade Association (EATTA) report stated that Kenya tea producers sold 6,367,526 kgs, Uganda 992,614 kgs, Rwanda 235,738 kgs and Burundi 18,620 kgs.

KTDA Holding Chairman Enos Njeru said in the week, 35 factories across the Mt Kenya region (East of the Rift) achieved prices above Sh387 ($3.00) per kg.

Smallholder factories, he said, have continued embracing production of the highly sought-after quality teas by the dealers.

“Factories that sold the largest volumes of tea at the auction are Mununga 124,116 kgs, Makomboki 122,116 kgs, Kinoro 117,512 kgs following an impact of the rains spread across the tea growing counties,” said Mr Njeru.

In the West of the Rift, Mr Njeru said Momul factory led with posting Sh385.71 ($ 2.990 per kgs, with a production of 56,456 kgs of made tea.

EATTA Managing Director George Omuga, in the report, stated that the auction attracted 51 local and international tea buyers.

Omuga explained that Global Tea bought 1,194,490 kgs, LAB International 1,132,546 kgs, Aditya Birla 905,098 kgs, Mombasa Coffee 872,384 kgs, James Finlay 582,438 kgs, among others.

“In the Mombasa Tea Auction, Rwandese Tea achieved the highest price of Sh455.37 ( $3.53) per kg, Kenya Sh323.79 ($2.51) per kg, Burundi Sh294.12 per kgs,” he said.