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An aerial view of Konza Technopolis in Machakos County, where KRA has designated 205 acres as a customs area to ease the movement of goods and support businesses operating within the Special Economic Zone. [File,Standard]

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has designated 205 acres of Konza Technopolis as a customs area, a move expected to ease goods movement for businesses with operations at the site.

The designation establishes a customs framework for the designated section of the technology city, allowing goods entering and leaving the area to be handled under applicable customs procedures.

In Gazette Notice No. 17446 published on November 5, 2026, KRA identified the 205 acres (83 hectares) as part of the larger 2,023.6-hectare Konza Technopolis property in Machakos County.

The notice also specified the designated entry and exit points.

The Technopolis Development Authority said the allocation of a customs code would simplify customs processes and facilitate the movement of goods for businesses operating within the Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

Under Kenya's Special Economic Zones Act, goods moved from the country's customs territory into an SEZ are treated as exports, while those moved from the zone into the domestic customs territory are treated as imports and subject to applicable customs procedures.

The arrangements are intended to support businesses involved in manufacturing, technology development and other activities that require the movement of goods across borders.

Technopolis Development Authority Chief Executive Officer John Paul Okwiri said the designation would address a key requirement in making the zone fully operational.

“The gazettement of Konza Technopolis as a Customs Area and the allocation of a customs code is a significant step towards making our Special Economic Zone fully operational. It will facilitate the movement of goods, simplify customs processes and create a more enabling environment for investors seeking to establish and expand their operations at Konza Technopolis,” said Okwiri.

He noted that the development complements ongoing efforts to provide businesses with infrastructure, services and regulatory support.

Okwiri also acknowledged the role of KRA and the Special Economic Zones Authority (SEZA) in the process, saying cooperation among government institutions was necessary to establish an investment-friendly environment.

“This milestone demonstrates the importance of collaboration among government institutions in creating an attractive and competitive investment environment. We appreciate the Kenya Revenue Authority and the Special Economic Zones Authority for their continued partnership and support in translating the vision of Konza Technopolis into tangible investment opportunities,” he added.

Konza was designated a Special Economic Zone in July 2019 alongside the Naivasha and Dongo Kundu zones as the government sought to attract investment and expand manufacturing.

The development has since attracted growing investment, with the number of investors increasing from 70 in 2024 to 78 in 2025, according to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS).

Cumulative investment in the Technopolis rose from Sh83.48 billion in 2024 to Sh99.38 billion in 2025. The number of startups supported also increased from 20 to 51 over the same period.

In May 2026, President William Ruto signed the Technopolis Act and amendments to the Special Economic Zones Act into law, establishing a regulatory framework for the development and management of technopolises.

The Technopolis Act established the Technopolis Development Authority as the successor to the Konza Technopolis Development Authority, giving it responsibility for planning, developing and managing technopolises in Kenya.

Konza is located about 60 kilometres south-east of Nairobi along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway and is one of the government's flagship projects under its ambition to develop a knowledge-based economy.