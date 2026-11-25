It is a cloudy Sunday mid-morning in Embakasi’s Tassia Kwa Ndege. Residents are already out, some heading to church, others opening their businesses or navigating the streets on motorbikes and in Ubers.
At Jupiter Boda Boda Stage, motorcycles pull in and out as customers arrive. Children walk past, seemingly oblivious to the familiar bustle. But among the motorcycles parked here is an unusual sight: a bicycle.
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