Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi. The Ketraco-Adani deal was cancelled in November 2024 following a directive by President William Ruto. [File, Standard]

Kenya has yet to conclude the termination of the controversial deal it had made with Indian firm Adani two years after the government announced the cancellation of the contract.

Adani, in October 2024, signed a contract with the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (Ketraco) to build three electricity transmission lines and substations through the public-private partnership (PPP) model.