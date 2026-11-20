Mrima Hill in Kwale County has deposits of rare earth minerals. [File, Standard]

Kenya has selected a consortium of US firms to develop the Mrima Hill rare earth and niobium project that is estimated at over Sh8 trillion.

The Ministry of Mining on Thursday announced that Frontier Minerals Consortium will develop the highly coveted mines that have been a subject of a US-China fight as the two countries race to control rare earth minerals. These minerals are key components in production of modern electronics such as smart phone parts, electric vehicles and components used in making of wind turbines.