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Smart Africa, e-Crime Bureau strike deal to boost Africa's cybersecurity

By David Njaaga | Nov. 4, 2026
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e-Crime Bureau Executive Chairman Dr Albert Antwi-Boasiako and Smart Africa Director General Lacina Koné during the signing of a cybersecurity partnership in Accra, Ghana. [Courtesy]

African countries are set to receive support in developing cybersecurity skills and protecting critical digital infrastructure under a new partnership between e-Crime Bureau and Smart Africa.

The two organisations signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday, November 2, on the sidelines of the 15th Africa Internet Governance Forum (AfIGF) in Accra, Ghana.

The agreement will focus on developing cybersecurity skills, strengthening institutional cooperation and deploying technology to protect Africa's digital systems.

The partnership identifies three areas of cooperation: people, processes and technology.

On skills development, the two organisations will work to build Africa's cybersecurity workforce and strengthen collaboration between governments, the private sector and international partners.

On governance, they plan to support better risk management, protection of critical information infrastructure and harmonisation of cybersecurity laws and policies across African countries.

The technology component will focus on developing and deploying solutions to protect the continent's digital ecosystem.

Smart Africa Director General and Chief Executive Officer Lacina Koné said the partnership would strengthen cybersecurity expertise and improve coordination among institutions.

“Africa’s digital transformation can only be as strong as the systems that protect it. Cybersecurity is a shared responsibility that requires stronger cooperation, coordinated action and sustained investment in our people and institutions,” Koné noted.

He added that the agreement would support efforts to protect critical digital infrastructure as African countries expand their use of digital technologies.

The deal builds on Smart Africa's existing cybersecurity initiatives, including the Continental Cybersecurity Blueprint developed in 2023 and the African Network of Cybersecurity Authorities (ANCA).

ANCA provides a platform for African cybersecurity authorities to strengthen cooperation on cybersecurity development across the continent.

The partnership also brings together Smart Africa's continental digital development mandate and e-Crime Bureau's cybersecurity consulting expertise.

e-Crime Bureau Executive Chairman Albert Antwi-Boasiako explained that the agreement would connect expertise, talent and technology across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

“Our expansion, and our partnership with Smart Africa, marks a new era for the Bureau. With global hubs in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, we serve as a bridge that connects expertise, talent, experience, insights and technology,” Antwi-Boasiako said.

He added that the collaboration would support the development of cybersecurity skills, infrastructure and resilience across Africa.

The agreement was signed during the 15th Africa Internet Governance Forum, which brings together governments, the private sector, civil society and technical experts to discuss issues shaping the continent's digital future.

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Related Topics

Smart Africa e-Crime Bureau Cybercrime Africa Internet Governance Forum
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