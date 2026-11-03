Fintech firms target Africa's fragmented cross-border payments market

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African businesses are turning to digital payment platforms as fintech firms seek to connect fragmented payment systems and make cross-border transactions easier across the continent.

Despite billions of digital transactions across Africa, businesses still struggle to move money between countries as payment networks operate largely in isolation.

The continent processed 64 billion instant payment transactions worth nearly US$1.98 trillion (about Sh257.3 trillion) in 2024, according to the AfricaNenda Foundation’s State of Inclusive Instant Payment Systems (SIIPS) 2025 report.

By June 2025, Africa had 36 live instant payment systems across 31 countries. Yet only 11 supported cross-border transactions, exposing a gap between the growth of digital payments within national borders and the ability to move money across the continent.

For businesses trading across African markets, this fragmentation can mean dealing with different payment providers, settlement processes, currencies and regulatory requirements.

A company receiving money from customers in several countries may have to navigate separate systems before it can access and reconcile those funds.

Kenya’s recent partnership between PesaLink and the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) illustrates efforts to address the problem.

Announced in February 2026, the arrangement connects more than 80 Kenyan banks, fintech firms, savings and credit cooperatives and telecommunications companies on the PesaLink network to more than 160 banks and fintechs on PAPSS.

The partnership enables instant, 24-hour cross-border payments from PAPSS participants into banks and mobile money operators connected to PesaLink, with settlement in local currencies.

It is intended to reduce reliance on correspondent banking arrangements and foreign reserve currencies.

The connection does not mean every African payment network is now interoperable. Rather, it shows how national payment systems can link to regional infrastructure to make cross-border transactions easier for businesses and individuals.

The race to connect Africa's payment systems

The gap is creating opportunities for fintech firms that provide payment infrastructure across multiple markets, connecting banks, mobile money operators and businesses that would otherwise rely on separate systems.

One example is Cellulant, whose Tingg platform brings together payment collections, payouts and reconciliation for businesses operating across African markets.

The company says it processes 4.5 million transactions daily across 24 African markets.

It also reports connections to more than 120 banks, 47 mobile network operators and over 600 enterprise merchants.

These figures point to the scale of infrastructure required to support businesses operating across borders.

Rather than building separate connections with every bank or mobile money provider, merchants can use payment platforms that aggregate different channels through a single integration.

However, the ability to connect payment providers does not remove differences in national regulations, currency conversion requirements or settlement arrangements.

Fintech firms must still work within the rules and infrastructure of each market they serve.

Cellulant says it has expanded its business scale threefold in one year while improving the availability and speed of its systems.

The company reports that platform uptime rose from 99.90 per cent to more than 99.98 per cent, reducing annual downtime from about nine hours to less than two.

It also says latency on key workloads fell from three seconds to under 20 milliseconds, while critical services recorded 99.99 per cent availability.

These are company-reported performance figures and reflect the technical demands of processing high volumes of payments across different markets.

About 95 per cent of Cellulant’s computing capacity runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS), according to the company.

It uses cloud infrastructure services, including Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service and Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud, to run and scale its systems.

The company is also exploring artificial intelligence applications in areas such as fraud detection, merchant intelligence and credit scoring.

These applications could help payment providers identify suspicious transactions and use transaction data to assess business activity, although their commercial deployment and reach will determine their practical value.

The opportunity extends beyond payment processing. A March 2026 report by Boston Consulting Group projected that African fintech revenues could grow 13-fold to US$65 billion (about Sh8.45 trillion) by 2030.

It identifies interoperable payment infrastructure, business-to-business transactions and wider access to credit as areas that could support the next phase of growth.

For Kenyan businesses, the potential gains lie in reducing the time and complexity involved in receiving payments from customers and partners across the region.

Local-currency settlement could also reduce dependence on conversions through major foreign currencies, although the actual cost will depend on the fees and exchange rates applied by participating providers.

The challenge is to turn separate national payment networks into infrastructure that works across borders without adding layers of cost or complexity.

As more businesses trade across African markets, competition among fintech firms will depend not only on transaction volumes but on how reliably and affordably they connect those markets.