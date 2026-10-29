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Konza targets 10,000 jobs as textile production begins

By David Njaaga | Oct. 29, 2026
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Aerial view of the Coracias Solar manufacturing facility at Konza Technopolis, as the technology city seeks to attract investors and create up to 10,000 jobs through industrial expansion. [Courtesy]

Konza Technopolis is targeting 10,000 jobs as its first industrial investors begin textile production, with the technology city seeking more factories to expand manufacturing and employment opportunities.

Located in Machakos County, Konza is seeking manufacturers to expand Kenya’s industrial base and create employment for young people.

Lucky DJX, one of the zone’s first industrial investors, has shifted from construction to textile production, making fabrics for everyday clothing.

John Paul Okwiri, chief executive officer of the Technopolis Development Authority, said the Export Processing Zone could accommodate multiple factories and support job creation as more investors establish operations.

Manufacturing could also create business opportunities beyond factory floors, with transport operators, food vendors, suppliers and other service providers expected to benefit from increased economic activity.

Businesses in surrounding communities could gain from rising demand for goods and services as the industrial park expands.

Konza is seeking investors in sectors including electronics, solar products, and accessories as it broadens its manufacturing base.

Okwiri said the technopolis had developed about 40 kilometres of internal roads, power distribution infrastructure, water treatment facilities and a wastewater reclamation system to support industrial operations.

The infrastructure is intended to help companies establish factories without having to develop all the supporting services themselves.

As Kenya seeks to expand manufacturing and create employment for its growing young population, Konza’s industrial plans will depend on attracting investors and turning their projects into operating factories.

Aligning training with manufacturers’ needs will also shape how many young Kenyans can access available positions.

The 10,000-job target will depend on the number of factories established, the scale of their operations and the pace at which production expands. 

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Related Topics

Konza Technopolis Textile Production Export Processing Zone John Paul Okwiri
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