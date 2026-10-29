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Africa's digital farming sector scrambles for funding as donor support shrinks

By Noel Nabiswa | Oct. 29, 2026
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Africa’s digital farming sector struggles as donor funding declines. [iStockphoto]

Africa’s digital agriculture sector is under pressure to attract private investment and develop sustainable business models as tightening donor funding threatens the continuity of technology-driven services targeting smallholder farmers.

Industry leaders say the sector must move beyond donor-dependent projects and build commercially viable solutions that can continue delivering agricultural information, financial services and market access after programme funding ends.

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