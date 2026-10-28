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Konza bets on university research to drive technology innovation

By David Njaaga | Oct. 28, 2026
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From advanced scientific research and virtual university education to industry partnerships and digital skills development, learning institutions are helping shape Konza Technopolis into more than a centre for technology investment.

Kenya’s efforts to turn university research into commercially viable products are taking shape at Konza Technopolis, where universities and research institutions are establishing links with technology firms and specialised infrastructure.

The aim is to narrow the gap between academic research and the marketplace, where scientific discoveries can become products, services and technologies that businesses can use and sell.

The institutions associated with Konza include the Open University of Kenya (OUK), Riara University and the Kenya Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (Kenya-AIST), alongside the African Centre for Technology Studies (ACTS). Their activities span virtual education, postgraduate science and technology training, university teaching and research.

John Paul Okwiri, Chief Executive Officer of the Technopolis Development Authority, says locating academic institutions near technology enterprises could help strengthen cooperation between government, universities and industry.

“Institutions of higher learning will find it relevant to be in Konza because they can get the necessary linkages between government, academia and industry,” says Okwiri.

For the technopolis, the test will be whether these connections lead to research partnerships, new products and technologies that can compete in the market.

Kenya-AIST, a graduate-only institution focused on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), is expected to contribute to research and development. Riara University has established a campus at Konza, while ACTS is establishing a centre of excellence.

OUK offers a different model, delivering programmes through virtual learning rather than relying on conventional campus-based teaching. Its operations also illustrate the role digital infrastructure can play in expanding access to higher education.

Established in 2023, OUK received its charter from President William Ruto on August 3 that year and admitted its first students in January 2024. It has since grown to more than 33,000 learners on its digital platforms, according to Professor Christopher Chepken, Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Planning and Infrastructure.

“OUK is one of a kind. There has never been anything like this in Kenya,” says Chepken, describing it as a fully virtual university.

Students use online platforms to access learning materials, submit assignments and complete assessments without necessarily relocating or leaving their jobs. The model serves working professionals, teachers, entrepreneurs and parents balancing education with other responsibilities.

Chepken says the university depends on reliable information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure to support its academic programmes and administration. Konza’s digital facilities are part of the attraction, although the practical benefits of its location depend on the services available to the institution.

Beyond education, the technopolis is targeting ICT, ICT-enabled services, life sciences and engineering. Its infrastructure includes roads, power facilities, essential utilities and a National Data Centre.

Okwiri says the broader objective is to commercialise knowledge generated through research, improve product competitiveness and support Kenya’s transition towards a knowledge-based economy.

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Related Topics

Konza Technopolis University Research Technology Innovation Open University of Kenya
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