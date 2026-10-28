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Solar firms to list inverters, batteries on online marketplace

By David Njaaga | Oct. 28, 2026
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Representatives of Acacia Eco Solutions, SolarJiji and GoodWe during the signing of a memorandum of understanding to list GoodWe solar inverters and battery storage systems on SolarJiji’s online marketplace in Kenya. [ Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Kenya’s solar equipment market is drawing new business models as suppliers seek to connect manufacturers with households, businesses and installers through digital platforms.

The shift comes as solar power takes a larger share of the country’s electricity capacity, while the cost of equipment and access to financing continue to shape adoption.

Kenya had 540.9 megawatts of installed solar capacity as of December 2025, accounting for 14.74 per cent of its total installed electricity capacity, according to the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

The capacity included systems connected to the national grid, installations used by businesses and other consumers, and off-grid systems. The country is also a major market for solar home systems in East Africa.

The International Energy Agency reported that Kenya accounted for almost 74 per cent of solar home system sales in the region in 2023.

However, access to equipment alone does not guarantee adoption, with upfront costs and financing affecting what households and businesses can afford.

The affordability challenge extends beyond Kenya. A World Bank Group report released on October 27, 2026, found that the number of people using off-grid solar products worldwide rose by 26 per cent between 2023 and 2025, reaching 149 million.

Yet only one in three households without electricity could afford an entry-level solar home system through pay-as-you-go financing, while another third could afford one only with difficulty.

Against this backdrop, Acacia Eco Solutions and SolarJiji have signed a memorandum of understanding to list GoodWe solar inverters and battery energy storage systems on SolarJiji’s online marketplace, connecting the distributor’s supply network with a digital platform for solar equipment buyers.

Under the agreement signed on October 28, Acacia, an authorised GoodWe distributor, will supply the products while SolarJiji will list them on its platform for households, businesses and installers.

“At GoodWe, our goal is to put reliable, efficient solar within reach of more homes and businesses. This partnership brings our solutions closer to Kenyan customers and installers through a trusted platform,” said Garry Yu, GoodWe’s East Africa director.

“Expanding access to quality solar is at the heart of what we do, and working with SolarJiji extends that reach,” said Li Lei, chief executive and director of Acacia Eco Solutions.

SolarJiji Chief Executive Dorcas Mwigereri said listing GoodWe products would give buyers access to the manufacturer’s equipment through the platform.

SolarJiji provides solar forecasting, system sizing, design, monitoring and e-commerce services to technicians, developers, utilities and businesses across Africa.

GoodWe, founded in 2010, manufactures solar inverters and battery energy storage systems.

The company says its products have been installed in more than 100 countries, with total installations exceeding 135 gigawatts.

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Related Topics

Solar Energy Solar Inverters Kenya Solar Market Clean Energy
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