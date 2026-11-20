Audio By Vocalize

President William Ruto delivers the State of the Nation Address in Parliament, Nairobi, on November 18, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

For all the braggadocio in his stumps across the country from the sunroof of his SUV, Prezzo Bill Ruto had a tremor in his voice that refused to go away for the 2.5 hour-performance of his State of the Nation address this week.

It was a minutest hint of instability, like a minor scratch on a vinyl record—for those familiar with the ancient technology—small enough to allow uninterrupted play, but not too subtle to avoid detection.

The analogy of Prezzo Bill Ruto’s voice as a record is apt; his State of the Nation address did sound like a broken record, rehashing some well-known truths, many half-truths and outright hekaya. For the purposes of this review, hekaya is defined as conflations that defied logic.

One of the giveaways was that even with the most sophisticated tropes, including teleprompters, Prezzo Ruto missed words, not once, not twice, but many times, which revealed frayed nerves that reflected the national mood—a nation on the edge

This, possibly, is what made Prezzo Ruto’s pantomime nervous, when his two hands moved faster than his tongue, puncturing in the air with violence, not conviction, reading his AI-generated lines. The dissonance between Kenyans’ lived reality and his words couldn’t be more stark.

“Our ambition is to develop not only a workforce capable of filling existing jobs but a generation of capable of creating new industries and developing new technologies, opening frontayas of national prosperity...”

Frontayas? Front tyres? Frontiers. Well, none exist here. And there are no existing jobs that need filling. Millions of youngsters are out here, trying to create gigs for themselves because the State has created no opportunities for them.

“Fellow citizens, the second indespento enabler of a robust architecture of peace, stability and security...” I don’t know why Prezzo Ruto succeeds in delivering difficult words like “architecture” yet can’t quite mouth “indispensable.” I suspect he’s been using AI to write his speeches, so the order of words doesn’t flow naturally.

This mishmash of unnatural expressions elicited a faint response from the two chambers of Parliament. Three cheers: pang, pang, pang, like the drops of dung from a well-fed cow.

The context of this halting speech and laboured response were the June 25, 2024 youth protests, which Prezzo Ruto characterised as “the painful event of June 2024,” a significant climb down from his initial assessment of the protestors as “treasonous criminals” who ransacked Parliament to protest heavy taxation.

It could be this element that gave Prezzo Ruto some jitters. For he has changed his mind so often about the June 2024 protests, the expression about speaking out of the two sides of one’s mouth doesn’t seem adequate. He’s been bubbling through the nose as well in his search for new frontayas of explanation.

“Kenyans lost their lives,” he chanted. “Others savad serious injuries...” Alright, Mr Prezzo, we, the sufferers get the drift... What followed was a reinforcement of his hard-wired and twisted logic rationalising the bloodletting on that memorable June day of 2024. He offered money, he said, to compensate the dead and the living dead.

A honcho at Prezzo Ruto’s party, Hassan Omar, purports even the dead will be resurrected to vote next August, some nine months away. If it were gender-appropriate, I’d have said the waiting period mirrors a pregnancy, only that Prezzo Ruto wouldn’t bear one.

Prezzo Ruto’s erstwhile deputy, Rigathi Gachagua aka Riggy G has also invoked the dead to emphasise the futility of Ruto’s quest for votes in the nation’s central region.

Riggy G claimed even if Prezzo Ruto resurrected heroes, from the revered freedom fighter Dedan Kimathi, to the late Nobel laureate Wangari Maathai and departed Prezzo Mwai Kibaki, and prop them as running mates, he’d still get no votes.

As for the living, the youths who joined their phone-wielding, peaceful peers to express their dissent, as police responded with bullets, the casualties now measured in shillings in State compensation, they will offer a proper response at the ballots. That must cause some jitters.