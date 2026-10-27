Affordable housing push opens new market for electrical firms

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Affordable housing developments are driving demand for electrical equipment and power distribution systems as Kenya expands residential construction. [File, Standard.

Kenya’s affordable housing programme and infrastructure expansion are creating opportunities for electrical suppliers, as developers seek equipment for residential buildings, commercial premises and industrial facilities.

The demand extends beyond wiring and sockets to circuit breakers, consumer units, power distribution systems, automation equipment and technologies designed to manage electricity use.

The government’s Affordable Housing Programme is one source of demand, with residential developments requiring electrical installations that meet building specifications and support the safe distribution of power.

As construction projects become more complex, suppliers are also competing in specialised segments, including industrial automation, solar applications, energy management, electric vehicle charging and smart building technologies.

These requirements are broadening the market beyond conventional electrical fittings, placing greater emphasis on integrated product ranges, technical support and the availability of equipment throughout the construction process.

For distributors and manufacturers, the opportunity lies in supplying products across multiple stages of a project, from basic electrical installations to systems used in commercial buildings, factories and energy facilities.

Himel, a manufacturer of low-voltage electrical products, is among the suppliers targeting this market.

The company says it has supplied equipment for five developments under Kenya’s Affordable Housing Programme, covering 4,657 housing units and 104 retail shops.

The supplies included miniature circuit breakers, consumer units, moulded case circuit breakers and associated power distribution equipment.

Having entered Kenya in 2021 with wiring devices, the manufacturer has since expanded its portfolio to include power distribution, industrial control, automation, energy management, electric vehicle charging and smart building technologies.

These products were among those showcased at its Kenya Leadership Connect 2026 event, which brought together distributors, contractors, consultants and other industry participants to discuss market developments and demonstrate electrical solutions.

Koon San Ang, vice-president for international sales, said Kenya’s investments in housing, commercial infrastructure, industrial development and energy projects presented opportunities for electrical suppliers.

“Kenya continues to be one of the most dynamic and promising markets in East Africa,” Ang said, adding that the business would continue supplying products across power distribution, automation, energy management and other electrical applications.

Beyond product availability, distribution networks and technical support are also important to contractors and developers seeking equipment that meets project specifications and installation requirements.

Biren Shah, director of Nabico Enterprises Limited, Himel’s strategic partner in Kenya, said the partnership combined a broad range of electrical products with local availability and technical support.

“Kenya’s rapid development across housing, commercial infrastructure, energy, and industrial sectors requires partners that can deliver both quality and value,” Shah said.