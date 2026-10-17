KPA steps up Mombasa port expansion as cargo volumes surge

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The Mombasa port, which KPA is seeking to expand due to surging cargo volumes.

The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) is stepping up investments in port infrastructure and technology to meet rising cargo volumes at the ports of Mombasa and Lamu, as Kenya positions itself to capture a larger share of regional trade.

The expansion drive comes amid increased vessel traffic and growing container throughput at the Port of Mombasa, which serves as a key maritime gateway for Kenya and landlocked countries across East and Central Africa.

KPA Chief Executive Officer Captain William Ruto said the Authority was implementing major projects to strengthen capacity, improve efficiency and accommodate future trade growth.

Ruto has attributed the growth in cargo volumes to sustained investment in infrastructure, modern cargo-handling equipment, technology and operational improvements aimed at reducing vessel turnaround times and accelerating the movement of goods.

Among the flagship projects is the construction of Dongo Kundu Berth One, which is expected to support industrial development within the Dongo Kundu Special Economic Zone and unlock new trade and investment opportunities along the Coast.

The Authority is also constructing Berth Sh19 billion, a project expected to increase annual container-handling capacity by approximately 300,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), strengthening Mombasa’s ability to handle additional cargo.

Alongside physical expansion, KPA is accelerating its digital transformation through a modern Terminal Operating System and a Smart Gate System designed to improve cargo tracking, security, operational efficiency and customer experience.

The investments come as competition among regional ports intensifies, with efficiency, turnaround times and logistics costs increasingly shaping the decisions of shipping lines, importers and exporters.

Ruto said the Port of Mombasa remained strategically important to regional economies, serving cargo destined for Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo and parts of Tanzania.

"As trade volumes continue to grow across the region, our focus remains on providing reliable, efficient and cost-effective logistics solutions that support economic development and regional integration,” he said.

The Authority is also positioning the Port of Lamu as a complementary gateway in Kenya’s maritime development strategy.

With its deep-water capabilities and strategic location, Lamu is expected to support new shipping connections and trade opportunities through the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport (LAPSSET) Corridor Programme.

The corridor is intended to strengthen connectivity between Kenya and emerging markets, including Ethiopia and South Sudan, while opening up additional routes for regional commerce.

Beyond port expansion, KPA said it was pursuing a Green Port agenda focused on environmental sustainability.

Its initiatives include mangrove restoration, energy-efficiency programmes, improved waste management and national tree-growing campaigns.

Captain Ruto said stakeholder engagement remained central to KPA’s business strategy, describing the nationwide golf circuit as an avenue for strengthening relationships with customers, investors and industry partners.

“Supporting golf is not simply about sponsoring a sporting event; it is about strengthening relationships with the people and organisations that contribute to the growth of trade, logistics and the wider economy,” he said.

KPA’s expansion programme comes as the efficiency of maritime infrastructure remains critical to Kenya’s ambitions of strengthening its position as a regional logistics hub, supporting economic growth and improving access to international markets.