KPC eyes Sh35b oil trading hub in Mombasa as earnings rise 13pc

Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) has reported a 13 per cent increase in profit after tax for the year to June 2026 to Sh11.58 billion, up from Sh10.24 billion in 2025.
The company, which was partially privatised in March this year, said it would pay about half of the net earnings or Sh5.9 billion, as dividends to shareholders, who include the Kenyan government and Uganda’s national oil company (Unoc).
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