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New bid to end delay of county salaries, statutory remittances row

By James Wanzala | Oct. 13, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Controller of Budget, Margaret Nyakang’o on March 30, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Controller of Budget Dr Margaret Nyakang’o said the new system will integrate salary payments and automate statutory deductions. The remarks come at a time when a recent COB’s report showed counties owe staff Sh100.44 billion as at June 30, 2026 in statutory deductions and salary claims, with some dating back more than 10 years since devolution started in 2013.

Nyakang’o said the new system under the Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS), which does deductions at source and started being operational in July this year, integrates Social Health Authority (SHA), the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), Pay As You Earn (PAYE), pension deductions, National Industrial Training Authority (NITA) and others.

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